Sharia Court: Stop forcing married women to drop father’s name

The Sharia Court of Appeals in Kwara State has warned against the government establishment and private firms forcing married women to drop their father’s name, describing it as un- Islamic and unconstitutional. The Grand-Kadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mohmmed Ola Abdulkadir, disclosed this at the public presentation of the re-branded Law Report, saying that the demand was not only antithetical to the dictate of the faith, it infringed on the fundamental rights of women. He added that such practices are also not in the least backed by any known public service rules.

The Grand Kadi said: “The Sharia Court of Appeal, Kwara State, however, was recently taken aback and surprised that a governmental establishment in the state was allegedly trying to force married Muslim female civil servants to drop their fathers’ names.”

This, to say the least, is not only antithetical to the dictates of the faith, it also infringes on their fundamental rights and is not in the least backed by any known public service rules. The government is urged to call the concerned establishment to order. Justice Abdulkadir also said that the court also recorded a surge in the number of applications for marriage certificates due to the increase in recognition of Muslim couples by foreign embassies.

The Grand Kadi commended the state government for supporting the court and providing some of its requests that will aid the smooth dispensation of justice, urging the state government to look into other demands of the court in order to ensure justice delivery. Harping on the Law Report, he said that the hitherto annual report has been up-scaled to a Law Report to capture and review the activities of the Court in the years gone by, in order to promote renewed dedication, as well as better and improved justice delivery. We are all aware that the effects of the COVI-19 Pandemic and the national industrial action launched by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) have hampered court performance across the country over the last two years.

That notwithstanding, with respect to our adjudicatory jurisdiction, our registry shows that 58 matters were brought forward from the preceding year 2019 2020 while 45 motions and appeals were filed within the year under review. A total of 60 cases were disposed of, leaving 43 cases pending at various stages.” On request for assistance in the distribution of properties belonging to the deceased Muslims in accordance with Sharia Law, Justice Abdulkadir, said that the court, in pursuant to the body corporate of Islamic law, had received and treated about 300 applications. He added: “In the area of non-adjudicatory jurisdiction of the court, about 300 requests for Letters of Administration and for assistance in distributing the estates of deceased Muslims were received and were/ are being treated in the year covered by this report. This non-adjudicatory jurisdiction of the Sharia Court of Appeal is exercised in accordance with the body corporate of Islamic law, particularly that of the Maliki School of Thought, which places the administration of Muslims’ estates after death on individual expert scholars, institutions, or competent judge(s). The said body corporate of Islamic law is statutory and constitutionally applicable in the Sharia Court of Appeal.

