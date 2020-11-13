Business

s‘Harness Africa’s resources for sustainable development’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa should harness its natural resources to accelerate sustainable development, the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Rabah Arezki, has said. Arezki was speaking to policymakers and stakeholders during a two-day inception workshop on the Bank’s Financial Modelling for the Extractive Sector (FIMES) project. He urged Africa to build capacity to “negotiate better deals and generate the kind of resources that are needed to finance its development and transformation”.

The FIMES project seeks to build capacity for financial modelling in order to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, institutional capacity and resilience in selected transitional regional member countries of the African Development Bank – namely Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Madagascar, Niger, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Zimbabwe. Khaled Sherif, the Bank’s Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, called for the implementation of sound natural resource management and emphasized the importance of oil, gas and minerals to government treasuries.

“The African Development Bank estimates that revenues from recent oil, gas and mineral discoveries could contribute between 9% and 31% of additional government revenues over the first 10 years of production for countries such as Ghana, Liberia and Mozambique,” he said. Douka Sediko, Commissioner for Energy and Mines for ECOWAS, the West African economic community, underscored the importance of natural resources to Africa’s development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

EndSARS: Civil society group condemns palliative hoarding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says act scandalous The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has described the recent hoarding of palliatives meant for indigent Nigerians following the outbreak of coronavirus as scandalous. The group in a statement made available to New Telegraph is, therefore, calling for accountability and transparency in the disbursement of the items. It noted that the […]
Business

FRC charges stakeholders on audit regulation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) has said that audit regulation is key to re-establishing the much-needed trust in the audit profession.   The Executive Secretary/ CEO, FRC, Mr. Daniel Asapokhai, stated this during a webinar titled, “The strategic assessment of Financial Reporting Council’s draft audit regulation,” at the weekend. He noted that the […]
Business

NCAA: FAAN needs urgent funding to tackle obsolete facilities

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

RESCUE MISSION Proposed aviation development fund will cushion sector’s numerous challenges    Existing aviation Acts archaic   The pitiable financial situation of the cash cow in the aviation industry, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), came to the fore as the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, appealed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: