Arts & Entertainments

Sharon Ooja speaks on experience during Glamour Girls filming

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja, says she felt sick and struggled to stay sane during the production of Glamour Girls. The film star, who played one of the lead roles, was speaking on the back of the criticism trailing the movie. Glamour Girls — which is a remake of the 1994 Nollywood blockbuster — premiered on Netflix on June 24. It starred the likes of Nse Ikpe-Etim, Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, and Ooja. But since its Netflix debut, ‘Glamour Girls’ has endured a plethora of negative feedback from movie lovers. In an Instagram post, Ooja said she is grateful for the “love and criticism”.

Ooja also recounted how she “fell ill” and “struggled to stay sane” during the movie production. “I played Emmanuella in glamour girls the movie and I am here to tell you our labour of love glamour girls is still showing on Netflix and trending worldwide,” she wrote. “I know how much effort we all put into this I mean every single person, I know how much effort I put into this… months and months of filming, falling sick in between, struggling to stay sane. “I am grateful for all the love I truly am, and as a team we are grateful for all the love and also all the criticism. Please keep watching and keep spreading the news, this is Nigeria to the world.”

 

