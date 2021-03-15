Business

‘Sharp drop in traffic severely affecting airlines’

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Scarcity of foreign exchange by airlines, especially at this COVID-19 period, has continued to pose serious challenges to the carriers.

 

Managing Director of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, said in Lagos at the weekend that the sharp drop in traffic occasioned by COVID-19 outbreak has drastically affected the fortunes of airlines. He also said exchange rate had gone up significantly by approximately 40 per cent since COVID struck.

 

According to him, the sharp drop in passenger traffic is seriously affecting virtually all the airlines as a result of COVID- 19, stressing that many of the airlines have cut down their fleet size as the carriers plan to recover from the scourge. He said: “Passengers are not really travelling as much as before. We’ve seen that, however, some airlines may not notice it now because capacity has also dwindled.

 

What I mean by that is that, the airlines have suffered so much that the fleet sizes have gone down.” He explained that the industry itself was tied to supplies such as spare parts and insurance, among others from outsde Nigeria, adding that to support an aircraft with spare parts, one needs all sorts coming in.

 

The airline chief noted that significant sum of money was spent on maintenance, adding that the airplane, on a daily basis, must be maintained, insisting that aircraft maintenance cannot be compromised.

 

His words: “The tyres on an airplane; some people do not realise how much we change them. You can’t use aircraft tyres the same way you use your car tyres till they get burst. You have to change them regularly, whether they look old or not. So, you see that happening on daily basis because some of the rotables.”

 

He pleaded with the Federal Government to come to the aid of the airlines to access foreign exchange at a good rate and help to resolve the difficulty associated with foreign exchange, which, to him, is a major setback.

 

Speaking on the status of planned new airline christened NG Eagle and whether or not Arik Air would transmute into the new carrier, he clarified that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)-owned airline, NG Eagle, was entirely a different entity from Arik Air as there is no connection between both airlines.

 

Ilegbodu explained that the fact that a couple of planes with Arik aircraft livery were painted to the NG Eagle colours was because the assets were mortgaged for a loan and now the owners have taken possession of their assets.

 

According to him, the owners simply recovered their assets. He stated: “Well, in reality, there is no connection between the two.

 

That said, you are aware that NG Eagle is solely owned by AMCON and of course you know that Arik Air itself is in  receivership and the receivership was instituted by AMCON, which is based on the fact that Arik owes significant sums of money to AMCON. So if you can infer from there that’s the relationship.”

 

Speaking on the absence of air field lighting on Runway 18 Left, Ilegbodu explained that it had added significantly to all airlines’ costs, including Arik Air, stressing that apart from jet fuel burning, which adds extra cost on the airline, there is the wear and tear factor that increases the cycle.

 

He said: “There would be significant sums of savings; I can’t even begin to quantify. It is actually a huge drain on not just Arik but all the other operators that have to do night operations.

 

That can be resolved by installing the Runway lights at the local runway but yes huge sums of money can be saved. An airplane cycle starts when you start the engine and you are burning fuel, the wear and tear on the engine.

 

So for every cycle, it doesn’t matter if that cycle is from here to Benin or from here to London or from here to the U.S., it is one cycle. So it costs money and that cost is the same whether it is London or Dubai, it is one cycle, it is one cycle.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Analysts see continuous e-payment growth post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The significant coronavirus (Covid- 19)-induced growth recorded by the Nigerian electronic payments (e-payments) industry in recent months is likely to continue even after the pandemic is over, analysts at CSL Research have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, cited latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank […]
Business

‘Interest rate, inflation may fuel capital flight’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  As reactions continue to trail the outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last week, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has cautioned that lower interest rate amid rising inflation could fuel capital flight, a development hat may worsen external reserves depletion […]
Business

ECOWAS gives sheep kits, cattle feed to households in Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its drive to empower the region’s vulnerable groups and directly impact the livelihood of the rural poor in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), handed over sheep kits and cattle feed to households in Kebbi State of Nigeria. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica