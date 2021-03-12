Metro & Crime

Shasa: Mechanic, beaten, injured, needs N400,000 for surgery

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

Parents of a 22-year-old mechanic, Taiwo Azeez, have appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help them with money to pay for his next surgery. Taiwo was caught up in the Hausa-Yoruba crisis, which rocked the Shasa area of Ibadan, Oyo State on February 12, 2021. The victim was returning from his workshop when he ran into an angry mob. They attacked Taiwo with sticks and then threw him near a burning fire, leaving him for dead. He was later rescued by a search party and rushed to hospital. Although he had done an initial surgery, a second one is needed. His parents said they had run out of money. Taiwo’s mother, Iyabo Azeez, said when she learnt the Hausa were attacking traders in the market, she tried to warn him, but his phone was unreachable.

She said: “After the violence subsided, we went looking for him. We found him close to a fire. He was badly wounded and his jaw was swollen. He was very weak and the sight of him made us cry. “We rushed him to the emergency ward of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. The doctors started treatment and a surgery was carried out to save his life. His jaw is still swollen and doctors said he needed another surgery to fix his jaw. But we don’t have money anymore. I’m appealing to wellmeaning Nigerians to assist us with donations.

I don’t know what else to do. We have run out of options.” On the fateful day, a fierce fight had broken out between the Hausa and the Yoruba. Recollecting the event of the day, Taiwo said he didn’t know Hausa and Yoruba were fighting in the market. He said: “I had gone to repair a car brake and was returning, when I ran into them. I tried to run away, but the Hausa group pursued me. They were armed and most of them were my friends. They caught up with me, hit my head and face with sticks. I lost consciousness. The next thing I saw, I was in the hospital.

I learnt they threw me close to a fire and left me to roast. The attack on me occurred about 1pm, but I was rescued about 5pm.” Iyabo explained that after the first surgery, Taiwo began to come to life. But his right eye was still badly injured and couldn’t open it. She added: “I hawk beverages and my husband is a mechanic like Taiwo.

We’ve spent over N300,000 on Taiwo’s treatment. We’re now borrowing. Doctors said he might not use his right eye due to the severe beating he received. We were told to bring N400,000 for his next surgery. We do not have such money. We are calling on Nigerians to help us.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the attack on Taiwo was being investigated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal, gives operators one week to get planning permit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms in the state as illegal, saying  that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments. Consequently, the  government gave the  tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by […]
Metro & Crime

NAF announces death of ex-CAS, Eduok

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday announced the death of the 12th Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok. The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, made the announcement in a statement. He said: “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, […]
Metro & Crime

Benue APC lawmaker remanded for alleged criminal conspiracy, robbery

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim, Friday remanded Hon. Jonathan Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction. Hon. Agbidye, who represents Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was remanded alongside one Denen Zuamo of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica