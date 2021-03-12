Shasa: Mechanic, beaten, injured, needs N400,000 for surgery

Parents of a 22-year-old mechanic, Taiwo Azeez, have appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help them with money to pay for his next surgery. Taiwo was caught up in the Hausa-Yoruba crisis, which rocked the Shasa area of Ibadan, Oyo State on February 12, 2021. The victim was returning from his workshop when he ran into an angry mob. They attacked Taiwo with sticks and then threw him near a burning fire, leaving him for dead. He was later rescued by a search party and rushed to hospital. Although he had done an initial surgery, a second one is needed. His parents said they had run out of money. Taiwo’s mother, Iyabo Azeez, said when she learnt the Hausa were attacking traders in the market, she tried to warn him, but his phone was unreachable.

She said: “After the violence subsided, we went looking for him. We found him close to a fire. He was badly wounded and his jaw was swollen. He was very weak and the sight of him made us cry. “We rushed him to the emergency ward of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. The doctors started treatment and a surgery was carried out to save his life. His jaw is still swollen and doctors said he needed another surgery to fix his jaw. But we don’t have money anymore. I’m appealing to wellmeaning Nigerians to assist us with donations.

I don’t know what else to do. We have run out of options.” On the fateful day, a fierce fight had broken out between the Hausa and the Yoruba. Recollecting the event of the day, Taiwo said he didn’t know Hausa and Yoruba were fighting in the market. He said: “I had gone to repair a car brake and was returning, when I ran into them. I tried to run away, but the Hausa group pursued me. They were armed and most of them were my friends. They caught up with me, hit my head and face with sticks. I lost consciousness. The next thing I saw, I was in the hospital.

I learnt they threw me close to a fire and left me to roast. The attack on me occurred about 1pm, but I was rescued about 5pm.” Iyabo explained that after the first surgery, Taiwo began to come to life. But his right eye was still badly injured and couldn’t open it. She added: “I hawk beverages and my husband is a mechanic like Taiwo.

We’ve spent over N300,000 on Taiwo’s treatment. We’re now borrowing. Doctors said he might not use his right eye due to the severe beating he received. We were told to bring N400,000 for his next surgery. We do not have such money. We are calling on Nigerians to help us.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the attack on Taiwo was being investigated.

