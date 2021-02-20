News

Shasha ethnic clash: FG to compensate victims

Following the mayhem that ensued between Hausa and Yoruba people last week at Shasha Market in the Akinyele Local Government area of Ibadan, the Federal Government has moved to empower victims of the crisis through compensations. The South-West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Slaku Lugard, in company with top officials from Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (OYSEMA) made this known during a preliminary assessment of the level of damage from the incident, explaining that President Muhammadu Buhari was seriously concerned about the development at the market.

Lugard noted that the preliminary assessment tour was to ascertain the level of destruction and to adequately enumerate those affected with the aim of presenting a comprehensive report to the President through NEMA. NEMA National Director, Search And Relief, Dr Onimode Bamidele, who had earlier visited Ibadan on the 17th February, in company with NEMA’s South West Coordinator, Mr Lugard and other officials of the agency, equally maintained that the preliminary report submitted was already being processed for further action. Onimode who visited the palace of both Sarkin Shasha (Leader of Hausa community) and Baale of Shasha Market (Leader of Yoruba community) cautioned the people against engaging in any act capable of heating up the polity or creating ethnic tension in the state.

