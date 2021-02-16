Shasha Market clash: Makinde, Ganduje, Matawale, Bagudu, Bello visit Serkin, residents, sue for peace

In their bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis that rocked the popular Shasha Market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan last week, leading to deaths of some persons and burning of many property, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Tuesday led four governors of the Northern zone of the country to the Palace of the Serkin Shasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin, to sue for peace.

The governors, who had arrived Ibadan, the state capital on Monday evening were: Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

The Northern governors had visited to ensure there was lasting solution to the crises which usually brew between the Yoruba and Hausa residents of the community.

The team, which included security heads in the state, Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Security, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, Chairman Advisory Council, Sen Hosea Agboola; and former Speaker, Senator Monsurat Sumonu were received warmly to the palace of Serkin Shasha.

Heavy presence of security in strategic places within and outside the market were provided with aerial surveillance by the Nigeria Police Force to forestall any further break down of law and order.

The Serkin Shasha of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmodu Zugeru, in his opening remarks regretted the unfortunate incident of Thursday and Friday, but, however, lauded Governor Makinde for his peaceful relationship with the Hausa community since the inception of his administration.

Speaking at the palace, Makinde sued for peace and promised that his government would find means to restore peace to the community.

