Shasha: We’ll ensure justice for victims – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared yesterday that his government would ensure that justice was served on victims of crisis that erupted between Hausa and the Yoruba residents of Sasa Market of Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan at the weekend.

The governor disclosedthat a judicial panel would also be inaugurated to investigate the crisis as Peace and Security Committees would equally be put in place in all the zones of thestatewithaviewtoaddressing the grievances and ensuring justice was served. Makinde said: “It is time to think about our self-preservation.

It is time to put Oyo State first as a curfew was put in place and there has been no further unrest since then. “I visited Sasa Market and Ojoo in Akinyele Local Government Area yesterday, and I have met the people affected by the crisis. I am saddened by the loss of lives. I feel your pain. I understand your anger and frustrations. We will make things right.

The governor’s speech further read: “As I stated yesterday, I have also ordered a full investigation into the immediate cause of the crisis and I promise that all culprits will be brought to book.

Our administration will also be providing the needed support to ensure that those who lost their properties to the mayhem are compensated. “I mourn the loss of lives that has occurred. Even when justice is served, nothing can bring back the dead.

That is why I must also state that individuals who have taken to stoking up ethnic flames in Oyo State either through their utterances or actions or posts on social media are enemies of our state.

“When we see the potential dangers of words and actions, we must take precautions. It is time to think about our selfpreservation. It is time to put Oyo State first. “Let me make it clear, the socio-economic prosperity that has existed in Oyo State for about two years since this administration came into office and the peace and confidence in government we have been building, is under threat.

This threat will only succeed if we allow it to happen.” Meanwhile, Northern Youth Consultative Initiative (NYCI) has called on Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to arrest and ensure prosecution of those behind violent attack launched at Shasha Area of Ibadan to serve as deterrent to others.

Convener of NYCI, Ambassador Bappare Mohammed, who made the plea when he addressed newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi said “the attack on innocent Hausa men earlier Saturday at Shasha community of Oyo State stands condemned by all men of good conscience and conviction.

“It should be noted that on several fora, the leadership of Northern Youth Consultative Initiative has been calling for sincere unity of Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“Attack of such magnitude will eminently cause reprisal crisis across the country, which shall bring nothing but bloodbaths across the country.

“We implore Northern youths to remain calm and law abiding by not taking laws into our hands. Nigeria is ours we have no other place on earth more than our dear country. It is constitutional rights to live in any state within the country, no one has the constitutional rights to send anybody out from any state.”

