Shasha: Yoruba Welfare Group visits trouble community, preaches peace, unity

One week after conflict broke out between the Yoruba and the Hausa settlers in the popular Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, a group– Yoruba Welfare Group has visited traditional rulers of the community, including Séríkí Hausa of Ṣhaṣhá with a view to commiserating with them over the unfortunate incident.

The visit was predicated over what the group’s national president, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, believed was imperative to douse ethnic tension by meeting both the leaders of the Yoruba and the Hausa communities. According to him, it was necessary to live in peace by shunning acts capable of igniting tribal war as if it was not curtailed, it might lead to reprisal as the Yoruba who also lived in the north would become target of attack. Alawuje said that “we are useful to each other and will always depend on ourselves to survive.

Yorùbá people in the Northern part of the country are more than three states combined together in the south. We should not start what we cannot finish as there’s nothing good in war for those who have witnessed it before.” Also, Oyo State coordinator of the Yoruba group addressed the Baálé and the community, urging them to prevail on their children to shun violence and be open to genuine reconciliation by living together in peace. The Oyo coordinator of the group was echoed by another executive member, Comrade Babatunde shobowale, who made a passionate appeal to the Báalé, asking him tó continue to ensure there was peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups resident in his domain so as to avoid turning Yoruba into a battle ground so that enemies’ plans to distabilise Yoruba ahead of 2023 would be thwarted.

