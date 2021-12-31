Arts & Entertainments

Shatta Wale kicks as Rema seeks to ‘ease mind’ with 10 Ghanaian girls

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Shatta Wale has tackled Rema after the Nigerian singer tweeted about easing his mind with 10 Ghanaian girls. Shatta Wale had earlier dissed Nigerian artistes whom he said failed to reciprocate the support they got from Ghana.

 

The dancehall singer had, during his sold-out concert, said he didn’t need Nigerians to hit big in the music industry.

 

His rants triggered a wave of condemnatory remarks from Nigerians who dismissed his claims as a hate campaign.

 

On Wednesday, Rema put out a tweet about wanting to “ease my mind” with 10 girls once he arrives in Ghana. Rema’s tweet didn’t sit well with Shatta Wale who took to his Twitter handle to launch a fresh attack on the Nigerian singer. “See total disrespect to our Ghanaian women. Don’t you have money to go for a massage?

 

Come chop cuz u alone get D**k. Nonsense tweet all in the name of am a star,” Shatta Wale wrote. “Using Ghanaian ladies in such a comment is like you spiting on the dignity of Ghanaians.”

 

Shatta Bandle, the Ghanaian social media sensation, had earlier faulted Shatta Wale’s claim about Nigerians not supporting their African neigbours. “Who told you Nigerians are not helping Ghanaians?

 

How many Ghanaian artistes go to London or America to do shows’? Ghanaian artistes don’t go anywhere because we don’t support each other,” he had said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy beats Wizkid to win BET Award for the third time

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burna Boy, Nigerian singer, has beaten Wizkid, his colleague, to clinch the ‘Best International Act’ category at the 2021 edition of the BET Awards. The awards, which honour black excellence in entertainment and sports, took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Tems also lost the ‘Best International New Act’ gong to […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Nina blames fans for enmity among housemates

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), Nina has blamed fans of the show for the enmity among the housemates. The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, January 14. “But to tell you fans the truth, most of you are the reason why […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Yerins makes Nollywood debut in ‘Okirika’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ex-Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Yerins Abraham, is among the cast for ‘Okirika‘, a forthcoming comedy series. ‘Okirika’, which was produced by Muka Ray, was unveiled at a Lagos event last September. Yerin, who was evicted from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house in August, will be joined by a cast of other film stars including […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica