Shatta Wale kicks as Rema seeks to ‘ease mind’ with 10 Ghanaian girls

Shatta Wale has tackled Rema after the Nigerian singer tweeted about easing his mind with 10 Ghanaian girls. Shatta Wale had earlier dissed Nigerian artistes whom he said failed to reciprocate the support they got from Ghana.

The dancehall singer had, during his sold-out concert, said he didn’t need Nigerians to hit big in the music industry.

His rants triggered a wave of condemnatory remarks from Nigerians who dismissed his claims as a hate campaign.

On Wednesday, Rema put out a tweet about wanting to “ease my mind” with 10 girls once he arrives in Ghana. Rema’s tweet didn’t sit well with Shatta Wale who took to his Twitter handle to launch a fresh attack on the Nigerian singer. “See total disrespect to our Ghanaian women. Don’t you have money to go for a massage?

Come chop cuz u alone get D**k. Nonsense tweet all in the name of am a star,” Shatta Wale wrote. “Using Ghanaian ladies in such a comment is like you spiting on the dignity of Ghanaians.”

Shatta Bandle, the Ghanaian social media sensation, had earlier faulted Shatta Wale’s claim about Nigerians not supporting their African neigbours. “Who told you Nigerians are not helping Ghanaians?

How many Ghanaian artistes go to London or America to do shows’? Ghanaian artistes don’t go anywhere because we don’t support each other,” he had said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...