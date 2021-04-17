She is not behaving like a human being – Teacher comments on student’s report card

A teacher’s remark on a report card on how the student does not behave like a human being has left internet users bemused. The remark which was contained in a report sheet posted on social media elicited reactions over the insensitivity of the teacher to drop such a note. In the snapshot shared by a Twitter user identified as @TheIgboWolf, the teacher boldly wrote: “She is not behaving like a human being” on the student’s report card. A twitter user, @kollyh wrote: “For a student with such performance 2 A’s, 2C’, 2P’s and 1F and the teacher deemed it fit to say she doesn’t behave like human being? That teacher is a disgrace to teaching profession. Even with the teacher’s comment it shows the girl is brighter than her teacher. Period”.

