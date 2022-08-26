News

Sheath your swords, Abiodun begs FG, ASUU

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

As the feud between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday appealed to both parties to resolve the crisis in the interest of the students and the nation as a whole. Speaking at the inauguration of the governing councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions and library board in Abeokuta, the governor decried the prolonged crisis, which had done more harm to the education sector of the country. According to Abiodun, “Let me add my voice for a quick resolution to the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

We can all see the effects of the unresolved crisis not only in our education system. It has affected all sectors of our economy. These students are out of school and we all know that an idle mind is an available workshop for the devil. “This is no more a matter of who is right or who is wrong, it is a matter of what is good for the youths of our nation.

I therefore, appeal to both sides to find a meeting point and resolve this crisis for the good of our youths and our nation in general”. On steps taken to reposition the educational sector, the governor said 24,000 pieces of furniture had been distributed to all public primary and secondary schools, with an increase of 120 per cent in their running cost. He added that his administration had approved the Ogun State Education Intervention Fund (OGSEIF) to the tune of N200 million, while 5,000 interns from the Ogun Teach Intervention Programme had been employed to fill the various vacant teaching positions in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints DSS spokesperson NBC board member

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Spokesperson for the Department of State Services (DSS), Dr. Peter Afunanya, as a member of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Among other things, the NBC regulates and controls the broadcasting industry in the country. By this appointment, Afunanya will be representing […]
News

JUST IN: Multiple people shot in New York City subway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in New York are investigating a shooting with multiple reported injuries at a Brooklyn subway station. According to local media, shots were fired at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park around 0830 local time (1330 GMT) on Tuesday morning, reports the BBC. Officials have warned residents to avoid the area and expect […]
News

Kogi procures first Nigeria’s hyperbaric Oxygen treatment chamber

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kogi State Government has procured the first hospital based Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) chamber in Nigeria. With this development, Nigeria becomes the fifth country in Africa with such sophisticated medical equipment. According to a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Health in Kogi State, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, this is great news for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica