Sheath your swords, Abiodun begs FG, ASUU

As the feud between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday appealed to both parties to resolve the crisis in the interest of the students and the nation as a whole. Speaking at the inauguration of the governing councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions and library board in Abeokuta, the governor decried the prolonged crisis, which had done more harm to the education sector of the country. According to Abiodun, “Let me add my voice for a quick resolution to the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

We can all see the effects of the unresolved crisis not only in our education system. It has affected all sectors of our economy. These students are out of school and we all know that an idle mind is an available workshop for the devil. “This is no more a matter of who is right or who is wrong, it is a matter of what is good for the youths of our nation.

I therefore, appeal to both sides to find a meeting point and resolve this crisis for the good of our youths and our nation in general”. On steps taken to reposition the educational sector, the governor said 24,000 pieces of furniture had been distributed to all public primary and secondary schools, with an increase of 120 per cent in their running cost. He added that his administration had approved the Ogun State Education Intervention Fund (OGSEIF) to the tune of N200 million, while 5,000 interns from the Ogun Teach Intervention Programme had been employed to fill the various vacant teaching positions in the state.

