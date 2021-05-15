Shehu of Borno: Prayers ultimate solution to Nigeria’s security challenges

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi, has called on Nigerians to pray for the end to security challenges facing the country, saying that prayer is the only way out if these challenges. The Shehu, who made the call in his Sallah message when he paid a Sallah homage to the Borno State Acting governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, at the Government House in Maiduguri yesterday, said, ‘‘so many things are happening in this country, we have Boko Haram, kidnapping, armed banditry, and arm robbery, the only solution to these problems is prayers” ‘‘I therefore, call on all Nigerians, especially the people of Borno State to pray for peace and also cooperate with the security agencies by exposing these criminals among us and report any suspicious movements or objects to the nearest security operatives.’’

The monarch further said that: “I am in the Government House, as tradition demands, to pay Sallah homage and greetings. May Allah accept our fasting and prayers both within the Holy month of Ramadan and forever. My message to the people of Borno State is prayers and cooperation with the security agencies, by the grace of God (Insha Allah) we will have lasting peace soon. Responding, Kadafur, said: ‘‘On behalf of the government and people of the state, I want to congratulate you for successful end of Ramadan fasting and Eid el Fitr.

I also want to thank you for coming and the support you have been giving this administration. May Allah accept our prayers.” He called on Nigerians and Borno people to take the advice of the royal father, as prayer is the ultimate solution to all challenges, even as he assured the people that the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum will not relent in its efforts to ensure security and provide the dividends of democracy to the people. ‘‘I therefore, call on the people of Borno State to be patient and prayerful (Insha Allah), we are working hard to see that lasting peace is restored to the state,” Kadafur added.

In a related development, the acting governor called on the management of the University of Maiduguri to establish a centre for vocational training to cater for out of school children in the state. Kadafur, who made the call when the management of the university led by it Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aliyu Shugabs, paid him Sallah Homage at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday said, “due to over the decade long crisis in the state that Borno has a lot of out of school children and youths.”

