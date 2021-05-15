News Top Stories

Shehu of Borno: Prayers ultimate solution to Nigeria’s security challenges

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi, has called on Nigerians to pray for the end to security challenges facing the country, saying that prayer is the only way out if these challenges. The Shehu, who made the call in his Sallah message when he paid a Sallah homage to the Borno State Acting governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, at the Government House in Maiduguri yesterday, said, ‘‘so many things are happening in this country, we have Boko Haram, kidnapping, armed banditry, and arm robbery, the only solution to these problems is prayers” ‘‘I therefore, call on all Nigerians, especially the people of Borno State to pray for peace and also cooperate with the security agencies by exposing these criminals among us and report any suspicious movements or objects to the nearest security operatives.’’

The monarch further said that: “I am in the Government House, as tradition demands, to pay Sallah homage and greetings. May Allah accept our fasting and prayers both within the Holy month of Ramadan and forever. My message to the people of Borno State is prayers and cooperation with the security agencies, by the grace of God (Insha Allah) we will have lasting peace soon. Responding, Kadafur, said: ‘‘On behalf of the government and people of the state, I want to congratulate you for successful end of Ramadan fasting and Eid el Fitr.

I also want to thank you for coming and the support you have been giving this administration. May Allah accept our prayers.” He called on Nigerians and Borno people to take the advice of the royal father, as prayer is the ultimate solution to all challenges, even as he assured the people that the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum will not relent in its efforts to ensure security and provide the dividends of democracy to the people. ‘‘I therefore, call on the people of Borno State to be patient and prayerful (Insha Allah), we are working hard to see that lasting peace is restored to the state,” Kadafur added.

In a related development, the acting governor called on the management of the University of Maiduguri to establish a centre for vocational training to cater for out of school children in the state. Kadafur, who made the call when the management of the university led by it Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aliyu Shugabs, paid him Sallah Homage at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday said, “due to over the decade long crisis in the state that Borno has a lot of out of school children and youths.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lai Mohammed to Kukah:  ‘Stop stoking the embers of hatred’

Posted on Author Reporter

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has asked, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah to refrain from stoking the embers of hatred. In a statement issued on Saturday, the minister said a religious leader who has never supported President Muhammadu Buhari should not use disproved allegations against him. Although the minister did not mention […]
News

MOSOP faults rights violations by security agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the violation of rights of citizens by security operatives, urging governments at all levels to promote human rights, nation building, and a re-orientation towards patriotism.   MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who spoke in Port Harcourt, blamed the political class for depreciating the Police […]
Top Stories

Trump, Biden’s paths to victory in US presidential election

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday each faced narrow paths to potential victory in a close-fought U.S. presidential election that will be determined by a razor-thin margin. Six states remain to be called — Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — with Biden needing to carry at least […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica