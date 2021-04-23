Top Stories

Shehu: Presidency’s attitude would have been different if Pantami had forged certificate like Adeosun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

As the news linking the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to terrorists groups, gains momentum, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, for the second time threw his weight behind Pantami.
Pantami had in a viral video, commended a notorious terrorist, Osama Bin Laden, and spoke highly of terrorist network Al Qeda.
Since the video surfaced online, Nigerians have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister. Some on the other hand had advised the Minister to resign honorably.
Yesterday, the Presidency conceded that the views expressed by Pantami, endorsing some terrorist groups in the past are unacceptable.
Shehu noted that Presidency stands resolutely with him because of his work for Nigerians.
“The Administration stands behind Minister Pantami and all Nigerian citizens to ensure they receive fair treatment, fair prices, and fair protection in ICT services,” Shehu said in a statement.
However, fielding questions when he appeared on Channels TV, on Friday, Shehu still supported the Minister, saying that “if the one who created you gives it to you that from being bad, you can become good, what says you should deny some other persons this right?”
Asked why the presidency let Adeosun go but was quick to defend Pantami, Shehu said the latter’s case only involved people probing his thoughts during the said lectures.
“In the second case which is that of Pantami, you are probing the thoughts, what is called ‘McCarthyism’; you search the inner recesses of the minds of individuals, bring out things they have said, or they are about to say, or you think they would say, and use that against them.
“If Pantami had forged certificate before coming into office, the attitude (of the presidency) would have been different.
“We don’t remain in the same position. Don’t assume that things cannot change. If the one who created you gives it to you that from being bad, you can become good, what says you should deny some other persons this right?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AMCON tasks receivers on recovery of N5trn debt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, at the weekend reiterated that if at sunset, the corporation is unable to recover its outstanding huge debt of over N5 trillion, the debt burden would automatically become the debt of the Federal Government of Nigeria for which taxpayers’ monies will […]
Top Stories

Alleged abuse of office: EFCC arrests ex-Imo Gov, Okorocha

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Informed security sources, confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District in Abuja, Tuesday. It was learnt that Okorocha, who may be nursing presidential ambition, was arrested […]
News Top Stories

Trana-Kalabari Road: My critics are impatient –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that those criticising him over the delay in the commencement of the Trana-Kalabari Road are impatient, stressing that discussions for its take-off has been concluded.   Wike, who spoke yesterday at a the reception organised for the conferment of special chieftaincy title conferment of Eze Gbuwara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica