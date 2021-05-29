Shehu Sani frets as bandits block Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, kidnap scores

Pan – Africanist, author and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, yesterday raised the alarm that the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway was blocked by bandits, and that scores of people were kidnapped on the road. Sani said in a tweet on his verified twitter handle that: “I have just got a call that bandits have blocked the Kaduna – Abuja road, between Jere and Katari village in this broad daylight. Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast u-turn in the face of gunshots.” It will be recalled that the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway has lately become notorious for kidnappings and killings.

On Monday, hundreds of protesters partially blocked the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway after residents reported a spate of kidnappings in the area. Setting tyres on fire, a crowd barricaded a section of the highway in the Tafa area of Niger State, bordering the federal capital, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

“Kidnappers too much!” an angry young man shouted. A police outpost in the area, in Gauraka, was also vandalised and set ablaze by the protesters, Niger State police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun said. Marching along the highway, a dozen young men chanted: “Kidnapping must stop. We won’t accept this, kidnapping must stop. “Five days ago they kidnapped four people, and then they came back again yesterday, and kidnapped 16 people,” one protester said.

