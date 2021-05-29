News Top Stories

Shehu Sani frets as bandits block Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, kidnap scores

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

Pan – Africanist, author and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, yesterday raised the alarm that the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway was blocked by bandits, and that scores of people were kidnapped on the road. Sani said in a tweet on his verified twitter handle that: “I have just got a call that bandits have blocked the Kaduna – Abuja road, between Jere and Katari village in this broad daylight. Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast u-turn in the face of gunshots.” It will be recalled that the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway has lately become notorious for kidnappings and killings.

On Monday, hundreds of protesters partially blocked the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway after residents reported a spate of kidnappings in the area. Setting tyres on fire, a crowd barricaded a section of the highway in the Tafa area of Niger State, bordering the federal capital, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

“Kidnappers too much!” an angry young man shouted. A police outpost in the area, in Gauraka, was also vandalised and set ablaze by the protesters, Niger State police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun said. Marching along the highway, a dozen young men chanted: “Kidnapping must stop. We won’t accept this, kidnapping must stop. “Five days ago they kidnapped four people, and then they came back again yesterday, and kidnapped 16 people,” one protester said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger sacks 80 civil servants for salary scam

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

ew days after the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) uncovered more than 1,500 ghost workers, the state government yesterday said it has sacked eighty civil servants cutting across various cadres in the state civil service for a massive salary scam running into millions of naira. New Telegraph gathered that the dismissed civil servants […]
News

We must democratise access to Internet, Osinbajo tells govs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Lawrence Olaoye

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday charged state governors in the country to democratise access to Internet facilities by keying into the Federal Government’s National Broadband plan aimed at ensuring Internet connectivity to all Nigerians by 2023. He also insisted that broadbandconnectivitywasnecessary for meaningful growth, prosperityandsecurityinthecountry. Osinbajo further hinted that the Federal Government under the […]
News

Edo postpones school resumption to Feb. 1

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State government has fixed February 1 as a tentative date for resumption of schools across the state owing to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children and young adults. Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who disclosed this to pressmen during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response team in Benin City […]

