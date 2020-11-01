News Top Stories

Shehu Sani: Some govs value noddles more than human lives

Former Senator, Shehu Sani says some governors place more value on Indomie than human lives.

 

In what appears to be his response to the house-tohouse search over the looting of warehouses across the country, Sani taunted the governors. Warehouses across the country were looted in the violence that trailed the #EndSARS crisis which lasted 13 days.

 

Items such as rice, sugar, salt, garri, noodles and spaghetti were looted. In some of the videos which have since gone viral, many of the looters accused the state government of hoarding the relief items.

 

Some governors had ordered a house-to-house search to recover the looted items. Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa, even threatened to demolish any building where stolen items are found. But in a Twitter post on Saturday, Sani said: “For the Governors; Indomie is Gold and human life is Bronze.”

 

The post has elicited comments, with many agreeing with the senator that some politicians do not value lives.

