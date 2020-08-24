News

Shehu Sani to Northern leaders: Forget 2023 Presidency, address your problems first

Posted on Author Musa Pam , Jos Comment(0)

A senator who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th senate, Shehu Sani, yesterday charged northern leaders to come up with a conference that would address the problems of the region first and stop focusing on the 2023 general election.

 

He said what should be paramount to every leader in the northern part of the country was the security of its people and its unity of  purpose, which he said the region was long known for cosidering the daily shedding of blood and raping of women by terrorists.

 

Sani spoke in Jos, Plateau State, during a media interaction with some journalists in the state capital.

 

According to the senator, “Northern leaders and the people of the north need to set a conference of its own to look into the fault lines to address its problems and challenges of the region. The region must mend it’s house, because the structure is staggering and is threatening the peace of  the whole country.

 

He noted that northern Nigeria needed to unite regardless of political parties to ensure that insecurity was tackled, adding that political leaders and the elite must preach peace at all times, we must also revolt against merchants of crisis. “Of immediate importance is peace, security and unity. The northern part of Nigeria today is evidently disunited.

 

Divisive forces are in control of the affairs of the state. People in the north are more polarised along religious and ethnic sentiments than it has ever been in the history of our country. People are ready to kill and die in the name of religion and ethnicity and are not ready to die in the name of their own country.

 

“Political leaders, who are exploiting the sensibility and sensitivity of our people in order to re-enforce their political fortresses or stabilise their political thrust must be resisted.

 

That is the fact, because our people are dying, our people are being killed every day, but we need to stand up and fight this divisive forces for unity and peace and for the future of our country,” he passionately stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US coronavirus deaths top 1,100 for third straight day

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19, marking the third straight day the nation passed that grim milestone as the pandemic escalates in southern and western U.S. states. Fatalities nationwide were recorded at 1,118 on Thursday. Deaths were 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. Even though deaths are […]
News

COVID-19: Why I’m reluctant to use national lockdown again in UK – Johnson

Posted on Author Reporter

  UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to “a nuclear deterrent” in a Sunday newspaper interview. Johnson, who is hoping Britain can return to “normality” by Christmas despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter, insisted the […]
News

COVID-19: FG extends work resumption to levels 12, 13 workers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja 

The Federal Government has relaxed restrictions on workers that can resume work by  directing civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 as well as those on essential duties to resume fully.     The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: