Shehu Sani to Northern leaders: Forget 2023 Presidency, address your problems first

A senator who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th senate, Shehu Sani, yesterday charged northern leaders to come up with a conference that would address the problems of the region first and stop focusing on the 2023 general election.

He said what should be paramount to every leader in the northern part of the country was the security of its people and its unity of purpose, which he said the region was long known for cosidering the daily shedding of blood and raping of women by terrorists.

Sani spoke in Jos, Plateau State, during a media interaction with some journalists in the state capital.

According to the senator, “Northern leaders and the people of the north need to set a conference of its own to look into the fault lines to address its problems and challenges of the region. The region must mend it’s house, because the structure is staggering and is threatening the peace of the whole country.

He noted that northern Nigeria needed to unite regardless of political parties to ensure that insecurity was tackled, adding that political leaders and the elite must preach peace at all times, we must also revolt against merchants of crisis. “Of immediate importance is peace, security and unity. The northern part of Nigeria today is evidently disunited.

Divisive forces are in control of the affairs of the state. People in the north are more polarised along religious and ethnic sentiments than it has ever been in the history of our country. People are ready to kill and die in the name of religion and ethnicity and are not ready to die in the name of their own country.

“Political leaders, who are exploiting the sensibility and sensitivity of our people in order to re-enforce their political fortresses or stabilise their political thrust must be resisted.

That is the fact, because our people are dying, our people are being killed every day, but we need to stand up and fight this divisive forces for unity and peace and for the future of our country,” he passionately stated.

