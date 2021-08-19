Shehu Shagari stopped NASS members from hijacking NASC – CNA

*As Ghanaian Parliament understudies Nigerian model

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Olatunde Ojo, Thursday, disclosed that it took the intervention of the late President Shehu Shagari, to stop serving members of the National Assembly from making themselves members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Ojo made the disclosure while having in audience a delegation of the Committee on Administration and Human Resources of Ghana Parliamentary Service Board, saying that when the idea of National Assembly Service Commission was conceived during the Second Republic, serving lawmakers also wanted to be members of the body.

He stated that the then Senate Leader, late Senator Olusola Saraki, made the proposal to President Shehu Shagari, which he however, turned down by asking them to choose whether to be members of the Commission and forfeit their legislative seats or remain as lawmakers.

He said: “Between 1979 and 1985, politicians tended to act in military fashion rather than exhibiting democratic traits. For instance, in 1981 when the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria initiated a bill for an Act to establish the National Assembly Service Commission, the then Senate leader, Senator Olusola Saraki, was said to have proposed that membership of the Commission be composed of Senators and members of the House of Representatives serving at the time.

“When the proposal got to President Shehu Shagari, he asked the members of the National Assembly to choose between being members of the National Assembly or members of the National Assembly Service Commission.

“However, the Legislative proposal for the Commission’s establishment did not see the light of the day during the Shagari’s administration, perhaps due to the sudden military takeover of power in December 1983.”

The Clerk, who went down the memory lane on how Parliamentary bureaucracy in Nigeria was treated like an appendage of the Executive arm of government until year 2000 when the National Assembly Service Commission was created, told the Ghanaian delegation that both the National Assembly and its operational bureaucracies had become independent institutions on their own.

