News

Shehu Shagari stopped NASS members from hijacking NASC – CNA

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

*As Ghanaian Parliament understudies Nigerian model

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Olatunde Ojo, Thursday, disclosed that it took the intervention of the late President Shehu Shagari, to stop serving members of the National Assembly from making themselves members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Ojo made the disclosure while having in audience a delegation of the Committee on Administration and Human Resources of Ghana Parliamentary Service Board, saying that when the idea of National Assembly Service Commission was conceived during the Second Republic, serving lawmakers also wanted to be members of the body.

He stated that the then Senate Leader, late Senator Olusola Saraki, made the proposal to President Shehu Shagari, which he however, turned down by asking them to choose whether to be members of the Commission and forfeit their legislative seats or remain as lawmakers.

He said: “Between 1979 and 1985, politicians tended to act in military fashion rather than exhibiting democratic traits. For instance, in 1981 when the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria initiated a bill for an Act to establish the National Assembly Service Commission, the then Senate leader, Senator Olusola Saraki, was said to have proposed that membership of the Commission be composed of Senators and members of the House of Representatives serving at the time.

“When the proposal got to President Shehu Shagari, he asked the members of the National Assembly to choose between being members of the National Assembly or members of the National Assembly Service Commission.

“However, the Legislative proposal for the Commission’s establishment did not see the light of the day during the Shagari’s administration, perhaps due to the sudden military takeover of power in December 1983.”

The Clerk, who went down the memory lane on how Parliamentary bureaucracy in Nigeria was treated like an appendage of the Executive arm of government until year 2000 when the National Assembly Service Commission was created, told the Ghanaian delegation that both the National Assembly and its operational bureaucracies had become independent institutions on their own.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Amosun: Those opposing APC’s validation exercise’ve ulterior motives

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunke Amosun yesterday disagreed with those opposing the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the exercise as very necessary. Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District declared that those opposing the exercise may have ulterior motive. Former National Chairman of […]
News

Rep seeks arrest of creators of‘Bukuru Emirate Council

Posted on Author Musa Pam

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A Federal lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Musa Bagos, has called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to arrest those behind the creation of ‘Bukuru Emirate Council’. It was gathered that the turban ceremony had already been scheduled for today for one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi […]
News

CSO petitions NJC, faults Gombe govt’s refusal to appoint female CJ

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), yesterday petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the failure of the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, to appoint Justice Beatrice Illiya, as substantive chief judge of the state. According to a copy of the petition sighted by journalists and signed by the Executive […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica