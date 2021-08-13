News Top Stories

Shehu Shagari’s wife, Hadiza, dies of COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Hadiza Shagari, the wife of late former President Shehu Shagari, has died after battling COVID-19 complications. A statement signed by a member of the family, Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd), which was shared on Facebook by Bello Shagari, a grandson of the late former president, said Hadiza who died at the age of 80 will have a funeral prayer for her today at the National Mosque in Abuja. The statement reads: “We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto). “We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja. “Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4.00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG redeploys 13 permanent secretaries

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

In a move aimed at strengthening the nation’s developmental strides, the Federal Government yesterday redeployed 13 permanent secretaries and deployed the 12 new ones inaugurated on Wednesday. Saturday Telegraph gathered that 15 out of the nation’s 40 permanent secretaries will, however, remain in their current stations. The circular conveying the redeployment and deployment was signed […]
News

Ondo poll: You don’t change a winning team,  Oyetola tells voters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

.Rallies Osun indigenes’ support for Akeredolu Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on  Saturday urged the people of Ondo State to ensure they re-elect Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in next month’s governorship election, declaring that “you don’t change a winning team.” Oyetola, who led a strong delegation comprising his Deputy,  Chief of Staff,  Deputy Chief of […]
News

Akinreti seeks inclusive election in Lagos NUJ council

Posted on Author Appollonia Adeyemi

The immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos State, Dr. Kazeem Akinreti and candidate in the election, has sought a quick resolution of the current crisis stallingelections of the Lagos State Council of the NUJ, urging the National Secretariat to make the process inclusive for those already disenfranchised. Akinreti made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica