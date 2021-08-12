Top Stories

Shehu Shagari's wife, Hadiza, dies of COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hadiza Shagari, the wife of late former President, Shehu Shagari, has died after battling COVID-19 complications.

This was announced in a statement signed by Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd) which was shared on Facebook by Bello Shagari, a grandson of the late former president.

The statement said Hadiza who died at the age of 80 will have a funeral prayer for her today at the National Mosque in Abuja.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto),” the statement read.

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4.00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”

Reporter

Leave a Reply

