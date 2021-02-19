Shehu’s gambit

It is a crime, the world over, to give false information to the police. But it is not yet a crime to give false information about the police. Which explains why Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, should not be arrested for stating on national television, with more bravado than a pampered child, that the police has arrested and prosecuted many herdsmen for the tens of thousands of murders across the country. He even requested the police to provide the names and details of the supposedly tried herdsmen. The police have kept mum about this embarrassing request.

If he had made the statement in a police station, he would have been detained for giving false information to the police. But he made this outrageous statement on television and media houses do not have the power to arrest interviewees for peddling misinformation.

Sad to say, he has gotten away with it – much like they get away with other stories about whitewashing the sky. So far, all the regional groups have risen in unison to challenge this assertion. It would have been as simple as swallowing “eba” with the help of “okro” soup for the police to come out clean, and provide a list of all the killerherdsmen so far arrested and prosecuted by them. But the police know better – no herdsman has ever been arrested or tried. This was like asking “Aki and Paupau” to provide evidence that they once represented Nigeria in basketball.

If the Federal Government had done its part in checkmating herdsmen banditry, communities would not have acted to protect themselves from these “arrows that fly by day and pestilence that walks in darkness.” But we should not underestimate his genius.

First Shehu et al have succeeded in labelling pogroms as clashes. Consequently, instead of talking of the herdsmen’s pogroms (or genocides), the world is talking of the herdsmen/farmers clashes in Nigeria. According to Joseph Goebbels, the notorious propagandist who drove the frightful propaganda machine of Hitler’s Germany, “The secret of propaganda (is that) those who are to be persuaded by it should be so completely immersed in the ideas of the propaganda, without ever noticing that they are being immersed in it.”

Precisely what the spin masters of the Federal Government have done to our nation. From the “Night of Broken Glass,” (November 9-10, 1938) when rampaging Germans went on a killing spree of Jews under the pretext of avenging the assassination of German diplomat, Ernst vom Rath, in France, by a teenage Jew, Herschel Grynszpan; to when over six million Jews were killed in concentration camps, the Jews were on the defensive – just as the farmers are on the defensive in Nigeria.

How can it, therefore, be a clash when one group is persistently attacking, killing, maiming and destroying; and the other group is persistently being killed, maimed and destroyed? How can it be a clash when the herdsmen are hunting the farmers, and the farmers are running for their lives? How can it be a clash when the herdsmen are the predators and the farmers are the preys? To sum it up, calling what is happening in our nation “a clash” is like describing the Holocaust as a Germans/Jews clash. So, what is a “clash”? The relevant dictionary definition of a “clash” is “a violent confrontation or fight.”

Is that what we have been having in these states? Are the herdsmen involved in a fight or violent confrontation with the farmers? The answer is “No!” What we have is a group of heavily-armed rampaging Fulani herdsmen hunting down and massacring unarmed farmers and their families – including women, children and the aged – for not allowing their cattle graze in These semantic gymnastics were necessary to prepare the grounds for executive inaction. By rendering these pogroms as clashes they achieved two things.

One, they conveniently created a semantic cover for inaction. Two, they offered platitudinous solutions to appease the murderous herdsmen and reward their belligerence by refusing to arrest or prosecute them. Cattle rearing is not native to the states where these pogroms are taking place or have taken place.

It has greater roots and history in Sokoto, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Borno – major Fulani states. So why are we not having these “clashes” in these states? Why do Fulani herdsmen not drive their cattle into the farmlands in these key Fulani states? Why are there no “clashes” between herdsmen and farmers in these states? The reason is simply because blood is thicker than water. The first step in finding a solution to this madness, and at the same time honouring the souls of the dead, is to call it the way it is – a pogrom, NOT A CLASH.

Labelling it right is desired to get the right global reaction. We should let the name and the shame prick the conscience of the world in the faith that the world still boasts of enough good women and men to rise up against another “holocaust.” We should tell the world the way it is. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was right when he said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. Justice will not fail, though wickedness appears strong, and has on its side the armies and thrones of power…Justice will not fail and perish out from the world of men, nor will what is really wrong and contrary to God’s real law of justice continually endure.”

Like this: Like Loading...