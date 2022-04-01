Sheikh Ahmad, Jega, Ezekwesili, seek better leadership for Nigeria

As Nigerians prepare for the next general elections, the Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide, Shaykh Ahmad Abdur- Rahman, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega and other eminent Nigerians have called for a better system that would produce the right set of leaders in the country.

They likened the current set of leadership in the country to having round pegs in square holes, saying that continued appointing and electing inappropriate leaders was undermining, rather than strengthening, governance, democratic and development processes. Speaking during the pre-Ramadan lecture organised by the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) with the theme, “Leadership Recruitment – The Missing Anchor in Our National Development” at the main auditorium of the institution, Akoka, Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide, Sheikh Ahmad AbdurRahman, said the leadership recruitment process in the country is faulty. According to him, there should be a mechanism to bring them to account and ease out those not performing, even as he called for a regular assessment of appointed as well as elected leaders.

He charged the religious leaders to be truthful and not go after aspirants’ money, adding that they also have a great role to play in fixing the government. On his part, the former INEC chairman said there is a need to review the current leadership recruitment process in the country, saying that the issue of leadership recruitment at all levels of governance in the country, is central to the current national predicament; and getting it right is key to the resolution of poor governance and development processes.

He said: “Nigerians belong to the category of the unfortunate citizens of the world whose leadership, though in the context of a civil democratic dispensation, leaves much to be desired, in terms of a sustainable vision for our country’s development, selflessness in elective public leadership positions, competence and capacity to lead a country in the 21st century, and in terms of having an enlightened self-interest to galvanise and forge elite consensus on how to reposition, stabilise and develop the country on a sustainable basis. According to him, the leadership recruitment process is central to entrenching good governance and resolving poor governance. He reiterated the need for Nigerians to address the crisis of leadership by improving the leadership recruitment process, which must be done by 2023 at the 2023. Jegga added: “With the terrible result that the electoral processes spew up and recycle most people in elected public offices who either bought, or fraudulently, often violently stole the votes that put them into “elected” and public leadership positions.

“They invariably achieve this because the special purpose vehicle for getting into elections, namely the political parties, is captured by so-called ‘money bags’ , “godfathers,” and powerful patrons, and they operate undemocratically to install clients and otherwise very unprepared and untrustworthy people into elective positions, which require thorough preparation, competence and trustworthiness. “Second, in view of this, we need to enlighten, awaken, and mobilise our citizens as voters, to understand the value of using the electoral process for the protection, defense, and advancement of their human dignity, and then put it to good use by electing into public governance and leadership positions tested and trusted people who have the requisite honesty, integrity, competence, selflessness, and vision for the actualization of collective aspirations for progress and development.” Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, stated that the country produces leaders who are at peace in compromising public goods for personal interests and subvert the common goods.

The former Minister, who said that Nigeria lacks the right leadership, however, noted that this pattern of behaviour would lead the country to the lowest common denominator in leadership. “A country can be said to be moving in the right direction if she carries out the right policies and adheres to the rule of law. Adherence to the rule of law means impunity cannot be tolerated, “she said. Earlier, in his welcome address, UMA President Alhaji Shuaib Salisu said the theme was carefully chosen to evolve a better society and address the generally acknowledged leadership challenge at all levels. “There is near unanimity that if our great nation, Nigeria, must attain its full potential, then there is a need to fix the leadership challenge. And in doing so, we must look beyond individual leaders and focus on the process through which leaders emerge, “Salisu said. According to him, Islam places a premium on the importance of leadership, which is based on the principle of trust (Amanah) and offers broad definitions of leadership. Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the negligence of knowledgeable and able citizens toward electoral process in Nigeria had led to the issue of leadership that the country suffers. He said: “The poor go out to vote, why the rich sit back to watch and count,” he said. Ogundipe stressed the importance of citizens, including students, to know their citizenship roles and right, and the importance of good leadership in the country

