Sheikh Ahmad to Leaders: Don’t use your positions to oppress the weak

The National Missioner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur- Rahman Ahmad, has warned against the oppression of the weak, the downtrodden, and the voiceless in society, calling on the leaders, politicians, and everyone in a position of authority to use their position to benefit the people around them and not to victimise them.

This was even as the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, implored Nigerian Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for the country so that peace can reign, as it is only in the atmosphere of peace that the nation can witness development. Speaking at the Annual State House Ramadan Tasfir for Year 2022, held at the Lagos House Alausa, Sheikh Ahmad urged the nation’s leaders to be mindful of their actions. He said that all positions in life are temporary, and the occupants of such posts should use them for the good of all because they would be questioned on the day of judgement on what they did with their powers, influence, wealth, and status while on the surface of the earth.

The National Missioner, who spoke in his lecture titled:”And Spread Not Evil in the Land, even as you seek your sustenance,” urged the leaders to remember Allah always and be conscious of the fact that their current position is a trial by the Almighty, who, according to him, will question them on the day of judgement over what they used their position to do.

Sheikh Ahmad advised everyone to be good to one another, particularly those in positions of authority, stressing that they should not oppress the citizens as God hates such attitudes. Sheikh Ahmad said: “You were nobody yesterday, you were not known yesterday, you were once a weak person. Whatever position you find yourself in today is a test. You are being tried by the Almighty Allah. Never lose consciousness of that. You will be questioned about how you spend your days, time, wealth, and everything you have been given. “Use your position to benefit others; treat everyone with respect because you’re privileged because Allah wants to test you.

You do not determine who becomes what or where you will be. Allah decreed everything in the way he wanted it and no condition is permanent. ” Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on his part, stated that the country’s development necessitates prayers.He added that Muslims should pray fervently against Satan taking over the land as antisocial vices such as kidnapping, killing, and other crimes are on the rise.

He said: “I implore all Muslims to pray for this country so that we have peace and that the spirit of Satan does not take over our land. All these killings, kidnappings, banditry, and so on. We have to pray that Almighty Allah takes control of our country and brings back peace and happiness because without it, nothing can happen.” Hamzat emphasised that in tackling the myriad of challenges facing the country, particularly in-security, Nigerians need to seek intervention from all spheres and ensure that they do all things possible to restore peace and bring back the humanity that the nation is known for. Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, said the present administration has kept the tradition of identifying with religion as a great partner in governance and enjoined all Muslim faithful to commit Lagos State and the country at large into the hands of God as they pray throughout Ramadan. He also urged all Muslims to avail themselves of the training and serenity that Ramadan offers to cleanse their hearts, enrich their souls with virtues, and dedicate themselves to the good of humanity and the development of the nation. In his lecture titled “Building the society upon the principles and teachings of Ramadan,” Professor Ahmed Adedeji of the Department of Pharmacology, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago- Iwoye, stated that the oneness and goodness to one another exhibited by the Islamic faithful during the month of Ramadan should be harnessed for the development of the nation. He further urged clerics to be more involved in governance, adding that religious leaders should support the government through picking areas of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda set by the government and ensuring proper advocacy.

