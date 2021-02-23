Sheikh Gumi debunks comments on viral video

…says I can’t incite Fulani against any religion

Foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday debunked claims that he told armed bandits that troops of the Nigerian Army who attacked and killed Fulani are not Muslims.

Sheikh Gumi, who spoke exclusively with our Correspondent on phone through one of his media aides Abdulaziz Zakariya said: “A message comes as it is, but it has jurisprudence.”

He said the statement was made to appeal to their conscience, adding that “a true Muslim cannot attack or kill a fellow human.

So, anyone claiming to be a Muslim should reaffirm his faith and follow the jurisprudence of the religion.

“When I said those people are not Muslims, I meant true Muslims cannot do that, it’s the same thing as saying, these people are not Christians because a genuine Christian also cannot attack or kill a fellow human.

“I was not referring to any particular religion of either Islam or Christianity or any other. I wouldn’t do that. This is the 15th camp that we have been to and I have been saying this comment to them that a true Muslim will not kill.”

Zakariya also disclosed that; “Some time ago in 2014/2015, a soldier came to Sheikh Gumi and told him the brutality the Nigerian Army are doing in the bush, killing innocent Fulani, with their cattle and their children.

The soldier could not bear it, so he had to draw the attention of the Sheikh to it.”

Sheikh Gumi, according to Zakariya, was a friend of so many Christian leaders like Bishop Mathew Kukah and many others whom they had attended various interfaith seminars together to ensure there is peace in Nigeria.

“Sheikh Gumi will never do that, he will never accuse any religion or incite the Fulani to go against people,” he added.

