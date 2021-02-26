Sheikh Gumi speaks on Zamfara schoolgirls’ abduction

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi has said, he will update the media, once he gets any update on the girls kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday morning.

Speaking with BBC pigin on Friday, the cleric, who has been the news in recent time following his role in negotiating with bandits, also his efforts in trying to restore peace in some troubled Northern states has been sabotage by some people (bandits).

He went further to state, that he is currently gathering information on the abduction and promised to make his finds public.

Like this: Like Loading...