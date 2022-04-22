Islam

Sheikh Kalejaiye to couples: Don’t joke with mutual love, respect, others

The National Missioner of the Aenur-Rahama International Islamic Organisation of Nigeria, Sheikh Musilihudeen Abiodun Kalejaiye, has called on couples, especially Muslim couples to pay attentions to some factors responsible for a successful marriage. According to the Islamic scholar, most marriages crumble as a result of lack of knowledge and understanding of the factors, adding that the nation faces the challenge of broken homes because couples lack the ability to live together happily with piety, mutual love, respect, peace, patience, spirit of understanding, knowledge and wisdom. Speaking during a Ramadan lecture held in Alausa, Sheikh Kalejaiye said that both husband and wife must have the fear of Allah in whatever they are doing.

He said that the fear of Allah must be the foundation of their union, adding that the fear of Allah would bring about trust and other virtues required of them to have a peaceful and successful marriage. He said that mutual understanding would prevent unnecessary frictions between the couples and enable them to show understanding over whatever transpires among them.

He added that a family where understanding is lacking, such a couple will not trust each other and their union could crumble any time “You must have mutual love, genuine love for each other. If you don’t have this, your marriage will not last. With mutual love and other qualities, you will be able to exercise patience over whatever comes up.

A successful marriage is a product of sustained patience and mutual understanding. Indeed some women lack good character but she is exceptionally blessed by Allah that whoever marries her will not lack anything, if you are married to that kind of woman and you don’t have understanding, it could affect you as a husband. If you divorce such a woman, you could be doomed,” the Sheikh said.

 

