Shekarau: A defection foretold

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent defection of a former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, from New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the second time he is making such move within three months

It is a season of defection ahead of the 2023 general election. Against this backdrop, politicians have become highly unpredictable. They are in one party today and in another the next day. This back and forth movement by politicians ahead of 2023 elections played out again on Monday, when a former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau, who presently represents Kano Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, had in May this year, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) through which he was elected in 2019 for the NNPP, a party led by another former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. Disagreement with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the time forced Shekarau to leave the APC but according to him, lack of inclusiveness forced him out of the party.

According to him, elders of the party were not consulted before decisions were taken. “It’s not about me or I want to return to the Senate. This is far away from the issues; it’s about the involvement of the people. I told them when it started that there was no inclusiveness in the party affairs. “Some people sat down somewhere and wrote about 480-page party document without a single input from any of the elders of the party. The idea of our protest was to go together and allow people to participate in the process. If it’s allocation, then allocate equitably. “It’s not about me. My issue with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is not personal but institutional.

I had been in the APC and as leaders we had never had a quarrel. The last time we met, we agreed that there were few thorny areas we were not able to resolve and that was the point I said that let us collectively address the issue. I am representing a group; it was not anything personal,” Shekarau said on leaving APC.

He further explained then that he was teaming up with Kwankwaso to give Kano State the right direction in 2023, boasting that NNPP will win the governorship election in the state. He said: “NNPP is set to win the governorship of Kano State in 2023. I or Kwankwaso will not be the governor in 2023; but we have to give the state the right direction for the overall good of the people of the state.” However, Shekarau seems to have suffered the same political misfortune of 2013 and 2018, when he had to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he was one its founding members, for his political rival and successor, Kwankwaso, with his defection from the NNPP to the PDP.

How political romance turned sour

Giving reasons for dumping NNPP less than three months after he joined the party, Shekarau accused Kwankwaso of disappointing him and his supporters. He further accused Kwankwaso of neglecting the request submitted for inclusion of his associates as party’s candidates, adding that his numerous reminders to Kwankwaso before the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were not appreciated.

“We consulted our brother, Kwankwaso, prior to even his joining NNPP when he was in PDP and I was in APC. After we agreed to join NNPP, prior to closing submission of list to INEC, we designed areas and places to field candidates for state and national elections. I met him alone on May 5; two of us alone, he said he’ll study it and suggest to his advisory team. “On May 15, I went to his house and reminded him of our submission of pro-posal.

He said that he will come and discuss with me. On May 16, he came to my house and we discussed. He called Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Kawu Sumaila, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Aminu Abdussalam. He said he gave them the work and we told him we need to inject our people. “On the May 17, a day after, I summoned advisory team of Shura of what happened. Some said everything should be written but I said no let’s have confidence and have faith in them.

“On the May 18, after our decamping, we announced our reasons to the media and public that we ditched APC because of injustice. That day, we saw list of purported NNPP candidates. On Thursday May 19, I boarded a plane to Abuja and sought audience with Kwankwaso at his convenience. “We’ve agreed after Isha prayer. I went to his house and told him we’ve seen list with my name only and Shehu Kura. What’s the position of our submission? He said his four-man committee will be given the work. I suggested that we add four from my camp to make it eight. He agreed and we planned to fix date… On May 20, I wrote to him what we’ve discussed to avoid forgetfulness in a text message. “On June 1, I reminded Kwankwaso of the committee work, he promised to talk to them. On June 2, I discussed with Prof Rufai Alkali, the national chairman of NNPP and I advised him to talk to Kano chairman. “On his declaration day, I reminded him of the committee pending work.

Time was going, we resolved to meet alongside his closet aides Kwankwaso, Abba, party chair, Umar Muhammad, and I. The chair gave issue but said he submitted their proposal to party chair, Doguwa. “On July 4, the chairman brought out their proposal. We added chairman to the committee making them nine. They have written recommendation for candidates from both sides. Nine of them signed and gave me a copy and to Kwankwaso. “On July 15, I printed two copies of the report and took them to his house. I gave him like 10 minutes. He said he had no objection and I said the same. He called Abba Kabir Yusuf and told me they have accepted the report and be implemented in three days. Two weeks after, Abba didn’t call for meeting until INEC closed submission of candidates in July and on August 12 substitution closed. Then he called for a meeting.

“After the deadline elapsed, we called the advisory committee and we set up a committee to advise us on the way forward… I wouldn’t have opened up if not for Kwankwaso guilty conscience that he talked to the media. We want to set the record straight on the saying that we were late, so that people can be well informed. It is better to abandon politics than to live in injustice and deception.” No doubt, Shekarau’s defection means that he has jettisoned his 2023 senatorial ambition, but the move is said to have jolted the leadership of the NNPP, which is banking on his alliance with Kwankwaso to turn the political table for the APC, particularly in Kano State.

The former governor, who spoke at a ceremony at his residence in Kano on Monday to officially welcome him to the PDP, said he had already written a letter to INEC, the NNPP offices at the national, state, local government and ward levels to inform them of his decision to quit the party. According to him, INEC at the national and state levels has been notified of his decision to relinquish his senatorial contest in NNPP.

Consequently, he urged his supporters to vote for the candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming elections. “It is not office or position that we are interested in. It is our integrity, dignity and freedom that we are protecting. Our political ideology as a group is moved by our commitment to fairness and justice to all. Anywhere we move to and there is no fairness and justice, me and my supporters move along.”

Shekarau said. The welcome party was graced by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the party’s National Chairman, Iyochia Ayu, PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba); former Vice President Namadi Sambo; chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin; former Governors Saminu Turaki, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Ahmed Makarfi and Boni Haruna, among others.

NNPP says defection is blessing

As the PDP celebrates its new catch, the leadership NNPP says it is unperturbed. Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the party, who spoke on the development, averred that Shekarau’s defection is a blessing. In an interview with BBC Hausa, Galadima said: “We saw this coming. What I fear for Mallam Shekarau is he has spoilt his dance with a jump because what most people anticipated he was going to do, he didn’t disappoint them.

“Any party he joins, he’ll say injustice has been done to him, he then leaves. I am assuring you that though he left our party, 90 per cent of his loyalists won’t join him, they’ll remain in NNPP. “As of today, in Nigeria, there’s no candidate who has up to half of the support that Senator Kwankwaso has in the North. With the difference of one vote, a candidate can become president of Nigeria.

Shekarau has more than one vote, we didn’t wish for his departure but now that he has gone, it may be a blessing to us because if we establish a government, there will be dispute with him when it comes to giving appointments. “His position that is now vacant, we will write to INEC. He also wrote to them, so that we’ll be given permission to produce a new candidate.”

Shekarau walks a familiar path

This is not the first time Shekarau would be resorting to defection option over strained political relationship with Kwankwaso. He had to dump APC for PDP, which he was one its founding fathers, when Kwankwaso, who was his successor joined the party in 2013. He had then accused the APC leadership of handing the party’s structure in Kano State to Kwankwaso, who was then the sitting governor of the state. Kwankwaso, alongside other PDP governors, had then defected to the APC from the PDP and they reached an agreement with the then APC leadership that the party structures in their respective would be handed over to them.

Shekarau, who was the presidential candidate of defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in the 2011 elections had hoped on leading the APC in the state, but was displaced by Kwankwaso courtesy of the deal with the APC leadership. Leaving the APC for Kwankwaso then, Shekarau said his decision was to satisfy the aspiration of the people of the state, who felt left out from the party.

“We intended with the merger to form a solid foundation for entrenchment of democracy. The Legacy Group sacrificed all interests for the merger, but all agreements reached by the merged parties had not being met. No clear leaders, no registration of APC members at any levels.

This shows a clear lack of commitment, transparency and accountability to all concerned,” he said. His defection to the then ruling party (PDP), however, paid off with his appointment as Minister Education by then President Goodluck Jonathan. Many believed then that the main reason why PDP embraced and empowered him was to counter Kwankwaso’s grip on the state. It was against this backdrop that many expressed reservation, when both men painted a picture of reconciliation and a new political alliance during Kwankwaso’s return to the PDP after falling out with his successor and longtime political ally, Ganduje.

The Kano State chapter of the APC, which described the alliance then as a kangaroo union, particular said it would not last because Shekarau and Kwankwaso do not share the same political ideology and belief. Then deputy chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Shehu Maigari, who stated the position, also said the alliance would not affect the victory of APC in the 2019 general elections. His words: “Politics is a game of ideology and like minds, but Shekarau and Kwankwaso are two different individuals with different beliefs, ideologies and are going towards different directions. One should not expect these two individuals to work together to achieve a common goal.

“People are now waiting to see if Kwankwaso’s emotion will influence Shekarau’s actions. Shekarau is respected for his focused political ideologies, therefore, I wonder how he can sacrifice this respect for just self-centered interest.”

As predicted by Maigari, it didn’t take up to a month after Kwankwaso’s defection to the PDP to partner with Shekarau that crisis erupted over control of Kano PDP though Shekarau had earlier expressed fears about Kwankwaso’s readiness to allow internal democracy and peace to reign in the party. “I hope the PDP received a reformed Kwankwaso. I hope it is not the old Kwankwaso I knew.

I hope he would this time around, abide by the rules of the PDP. I hope he would not repeat what he did after he joined the APC in 2015. I hope Kwankwaso is not coming to the PDP to repeat the injustice he did in 2015,” he said immediately Kwankwaso joined PDP. With Shekarau’s return to the PDP, it is left to be seen what happens after the 2023 elections.

A chequered political history

From a modest start as a quiet Mathematics teacher, Shekarau’s career took him to the civil service and to the governor’s mansion in Kano State. Born on November 5, 1955, in Kurmawa quarters of Kano to a police officer, he was educated at Gidan Makama Primary School (1961-1967) and Kano Commercial College (1967-1973).

He later attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1973–1977), where he bagged a degree in Mathematics/Education. He began his career as a teacher at Government Technical College, Wudil in 1978. Two years later he became principal at Government Day Junior Secondary School, Wudil. He also served as principals at Government Secondary School, Hadejia; Government College Birnin Kudu; Government Secondary School, Gwammaja and Rumfa College.

Shekarau became Deputy Director of Education in charge of Bichi Zonal Education Area in 1992. A year later, he was promoted to Director Planning, Research and Statistics in Ministry of Education a position he held until he was appointed Director General (Permanent Secretary), Ministry of Education and Youth Development. In January 1995, he was transferred to Ministry of Water Resources, Rural and Community Development, then back to Ministry of Education in January-May 1997 before he was asked to move to General Service Directorate of the Cabinet Office, all as Permanent Secretary.

By February 2000, he was on the move again to the Civil Service Commission, where he stayed for only four months before the commission under the Ado Gwaram government sent him to the State College of Arts, Science and Remedial Studies as Chief lecturer (Mathematics) at the Department of Physical Sciences, in May 2000. Shekarau held this for 17 months before he voluntarily retired from the services of Kano State Civil Service on October 2, 2001.

He later worked as a secretary to businessman Aminu Dantata until he became a contender in Kano State 2003 gubernatorial election. He was first elected governor in 2003 and re-elected in 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). As governor, Shekarau opposed polio vaccination campaigns on the grounds that they are attempts to make Muslim women infertile.

His decision shocked the medical world and prompted questions over his background as an educationalist. But, he explained that the decision was taken amid a panic over immunizations. He was the driving force behind the creation of the local religious police, the – Hisbah Guard – which enforces Sharia law.

