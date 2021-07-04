News

Shekarau constructs 100 solar boreholes at N190m

Muhammad Kabir Kano Former Kano State governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has in his efforts to provide portable drinking water to Kano Metropolitan City, constructed hundreds of solar boreholes at several hospitals, towns and even the state main Abattoir Shekarau who represents Kano Central in the Senate  while commissioning some of the solar boreholes, said that his desire was driven by the fact to stop the deteriorating health of most people of the state as a result of poor water they are drinking.

 

“I choose to use this Constituency funds to build several solar boreholes mainly at Hospitals to help curtail the systematic spreading of infectious diseases which are highly coming from contaminated waters”.

 

Furthermore, he said that he decided to concentrate the provision of the bore holes in Kano Municipal due to its densely population as well over 2 million people will benefit from the project.

 

He said the total funds budgeted for the projects was N190 Million and places like the City Center Jakara hospital, Sir Sunusi Hospital, Murtala Muhammad Hospital and many others benefited from it. It could be recalled that 11 years ago, the Ibrahim Shekarau led administration constructed the 190,000 litres per day Challawa Water plant, the biggest West Africa.

 

He said: “Today many years after we have left Government, the Challawa Water Treatment Plant remains the main source of Kano water Supply, with many people relying on it”.

