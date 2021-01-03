Politics

Shekarau: Despite no zoning in APC’s constitution, commonsense should prevail

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has cautioned those spreading the position of non constitutional provisions of no zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to champion their presidential ambitions, should instead allow commonsense to prevail in the race for the 2023 Presidency.
Shekarau, who is a former Governor of Kano State and who was speaking to newsmen, said: “Although, it is true that the principle of zoning formula does not exist in APC, but Nigerians should allow fairness and justice to prevail in choosing the next person to fly the flag of the party”.
He said: “The issue of zoning in APC is just the same with the issue of the six geopolitical zones we have in Nigeria and that of where the Vice President comes from. They are not all in the nation’s constitution but they are today being respected.”
Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau explained that today it is on record that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who comes from Ogun State, and current President Muhammadu Buhari, who comes from Daura (Katsina State), that neither of them improved the lives of their people so Nigerians should move beyond ethnic and tribal tendencies in choosing their President.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Foreign missions: Underfunding, corruption battered Nigeria’s image

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Nigeria’s Foreign Missions ought to be a bastion and second home to citizens in the Diaspora, but the reverse is the case. From the United States to Germany, Canada, United Kingdom and Malaysia, it is tales of woes, disappointment, corruption, ill-treatment and poor services rendered to Nigerians by foreign missions. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE […]
Politics

NNPP out to free Edo from APC, PDP bondage –Tracy Agol

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ambassador Tracy Agol Ebun is the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State. She spoke on her chances in the election and the failure of the political class, among other issues. Excerpts… How do you feel emerging candidate of the NNPP? I feel very […]
Politics

Ebonyi PDP: One party, two chairmen

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports

Supremacy battle in Ebonyi PDP after Umahi’s exit   The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been enmeshed in supremacy battle after the recent defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), UCHENNA INYA reports   Until November 17, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the envy of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica