Shekarau: Despite no zoning in APC’s constitution, commonsense should prevail

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has cautioned those spreading the position of non constitutional provisions of no zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to champion their presidential ambitions, should instead allow commonsense to prevail in the race for the 2023 Presidency.

Shekarau, who is a former Governor of Kano State and who was speaking to newsmen, said: “Although, it is true that the principle of zoning formula does not exist in APC, but Nigerians should allow fairness and justice to prevail in choosing the next person to fly the flag of the party”.

He said: “The issue of zoning in APC is just the same with the issue of the six geopolitical zones we have in Nigeria and that of where the Vice President comes from. They are not all in the nation’s constitution but they are today being respected.”

Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau explained that today it is on record that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who comes from Ogun State, and current President Muhammadu Buhari, who comes from Daura (Katsina State), that neither of them improved the lives of their people so Nigerians should move beyond ethnic and tribal tendencies in choosing their President.

