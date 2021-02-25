Top Stories

Shekau claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack

Boko Haram Commander Abubakar Shekau has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s bombing of Maiduguri.
At least 16 persons were killed during the attack which was carried out with rocket launchers, according to witnesses.
Another 50 persons sustained injuries, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum said.
“I am truly elated with this milestone achievement by our fighters,” Shekau said in a video released Thursday.
He also denied that his farm was taken over and boasted that he had successfully established an Islamic caliphate.
“Don’t count yourself a Muslim simply because you pray the salat and give in charity,” he said. “No! So long as you embrace Western values you are not one of us. We will not be on the same page until you truly submit to Allah.”
After the explosions, the military immediately deployed gun trucks to the area and commenced air surveillance.
The terrorists have not launched an attack in Maiduguri for some time and the Tuesday bombing may not be unconnected with the military’s sustained onslaught on insurgents in the Sambisa forest and other strongholds.
The recovery of New Marte in Borno State on Tuesday from the grip of Boko Haram terrorists by the Nigerian Army was a recent example of the military’s successes in the insurgency war.
The Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, had on Sunday given the troops a 48-hour ultimatum to recover the town.
In the past, such aggressive campaigns by the military have forced the insurgents to regroup, sometimes filtering into the state capital, where they launch attacks on soft targets.

