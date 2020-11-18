News

Shekau to Nigerian Army: ‘I’m doing God’s work, can’t be arrested’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has declared that he cannot be arrested.
Shekau explained that security operatives can’t arrest him because he was doing ‘God’s work’.
He made the declaration in response to reports of manhunt for him and his followers by the government.
The Nigerian Army had released 86 names, including that of Shekau as those wanted for terrorism in Nigeria.
All the names released are members of the Boko Haram sect.
However, Shekau, in his latest 30-minute video, said God would protect him.
He also warned that the war against the government would continue even after him.
“Nobody can apprehend me because I’m doing God’s work. He will protect me like those doing similar work and seeking His protection.
“I’m very sure God will protect my commanders,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Group tips Ayade for Senate, says he’s the right candidate for Cross River North

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    A group under the aegis of Youth Vanguard for Good Governance has thrown their weight behind Frank Ayade for the Cross Rivers North Senatorial bye election. The group made the call in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Bassey Akpan. Senator Rose Okoji Oko representing the zone died in March, thereby creating room […]
News

I’ll continue to preach Nigeria’s unity, says Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday said that he would continue to preach about the unity of the nation. Kalu, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.   “My […]
News

Okowa regrets rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday decried the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying that it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.     The governor said it was regrettable that many persons still  think that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: