Shekau’s ‘death’: We won’t pay ISWAP $7m bounty – US reacts

The U.S has stated that the $7 million bounty it placed on Abubakar Shekau, the Boko Haram sect’s head, will not be paid to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The U.S State Department’s Rewards for Justice Programme announced this via a tweet.

“According to reports, Boko Haram terrorist Abubakar Shekau blew himself up in a fight with ISIS affiliates today.

“Hey, ISIS members. To be clear, you are not eligible for the award if you know his identity or where he is. It stated, That is not how the program works.”

A $7 million bounty had been placed on Shekau’s head by the US Department of State in an effort to ‘smoke’ him out.

Executive order 13224 labeled the Boko Haram leader as a “specially designated global terrorist” on June 21, 2012.

Shekau was critically injured on Thursday, according to sources, after attempting to kill himself to escape being arrested by rival Islamic State-allied forces.

He may have also committed suicide by wearing a suicide vest and blowing himself up.

The Nigerian Army, on the other hand, claimed it was looking into allegations that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau was “badly hurt” or “killed.”

Like this: Like Loading...