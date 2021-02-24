News

Shell $2.7bn ‘oil theft’ case: AITEO seeks committal of bank officials to prison

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 2, decide whether or not to hear a contempt motion filed by AITEO Eastern E & P Company Ltd against three banks and their officials for disobeying a court order blocking bank accounts of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd.
The judge fixed the date Wednesday after hearing submissions by lawyers representing parties in the case on the order in which pending motions should be heard.
AITEO’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who led Dapo Olanipekun and Emeka Ezoani both SANs, had filed form 48 against officials of the three banks.
Pinheiro told the judge that the alleged contemnors wilfully disobeyed the court’s interim orders of January 25, 2021 directing them to block SPDC accounts, for allegedly “interfering, obstructing and/or frustrating compliance with the interim orders.”
The banks and their officials are: Citi Bank Ltd, its Company Secretary Sola Fagbure and Chief Financial Officer, Sharaf Mohammed; First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, its Company Secretary Irene Netimah and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Iyamabo; United Bank For Africa (UBA) Plc, its Company Secretary Bill Andrew Odum and Chief Financial Officer, Ebenezer Kolawole.

