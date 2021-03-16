Shell, Aiteo’s bickering deepens over $2.7bn missing crude

Oil rig order and committal proceedings against the two banks. Aiteo’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), prayed the court to first hear the committal proceedings.

He added that it was “necessary that the named persons in committal proceedings (the bank officials) be present in court,” because the proceedings “attached to their person.”

He said the alleged contemnors had been served “and there’s proof of service,” adding that the quasi-criminal nature of committal proceedings made their appearance a necessity.

He noted that they had not filed a response. Stakeholders mourn ex-Commissioner for Energy, Tijani Stakeholders have reacted to the demise of a former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, Taofiq Tijani, an engineer.

Tijani, who was also a former Manager, UpStream Gas Supply, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as well as a Senior Technical Assistant to the Minister of Petroleum Resources from 2009 to 2010, died in Lagos.

A close associate of the deceased confirmed the development, stating that many people are not allowed to attend his burial because of COVID-19 protocols. An oil and gas policy analyst and immediate past General Manager,ommunication, at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Alhaji Takubu Lawal, extolled the virtues of the deceased, whom he described a very good man.

“He was a very humble and very good man. We worked together while he was alive and he demonstrated high level of commitment and compassion. May Allah repose his soul,” Lawal said. His view was corroborated by Managing Director of Legend and Legacy, Mr. Kunle Stevenson. “

Rest In Peace TJ. A good man is gone. He has contributed his quota and I pray may the good Lord accept his rerurn,” he said.

On Monday, July 27, 2011, the then Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) at the Executive Council Chambers, Alausa, administered oath of office and allegiance on Tijani as Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources.

Tijani, who was earlier sworn in as a Special Adviser to the Governor on Mineral Resources before his elevation, was a member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers and the Society of Petroleum Engineers

Like this: Like Loading...