Shell announces record annual profits of £32.2bn

Shell has announced annual profits of $39.9bn (£32.2bn), doubling from a year earlier and far exceeding the previous record of $31bn in 2008.

The London-listed company also posted record fourth-quarter earnings of $9.8bn (£7.9bn), reports Sky News.

The profits – which were even higher than the $38.17bn (£30.8bn) analysts had expected – came thanks to bumper gas prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led countries to wean themselves Russian fuel imports.

The majority of profits came from Shell’s gas operations.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell’s differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world.

“We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition.”

It follows a year when consumers grappled with spiralling energy costs which has fed into persistent double-digit inflation.

The average cost of a litre of unleaded was at a record high of 191.5p in July.

In October, it reported operating profits of $9.5bn for the third quarter, lower than that of the three months before but still more than double the same period in 2021.

A record $11.5bn profit was announced for the second quarter, more than double the 2021 figure of $5.5bn (£4.5bn).

The first quarter also saw a record operating profit of $9.1bn.

