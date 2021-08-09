Business

Shell appoints MD for subsidiary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has appointed Mrs Elohor Aiboni as the managing director of its Nigeria deepwater business, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO).

 

She succeeded Bayo Ojulari who retired on July 31, after five years as SNEPCo’s MD, having served the Shell group for over 30 years.

 

Aiboni obtained a masters degree in integrated environmental management from the University of Bath, UK and a bachelor degree in chemical engineering from the University of Benin, Nigeria.

 

With the appointment, Aiboni joined over 300 women in senior leadership positions in the Shell Group, representing more than 31 per cent of the company’s executive positions.

 

The company’s Media Relations Manager, Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, said in a statement that Aiboni was the first female to lead the Shell exploration company in the over six decades  of its operations in Nigeria.

 

She was the Bonga’s asset manager responsible for overseeing end-to-end production delivery for Nigeria’s pioneer deep-water Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Bonga, which had produced over 900 million barrels of oil since the beginning of its operations in 2005.

 

She was at a time the Business Adviser to the Executive Vice President for Shell sub- Saharan Africa and had also managed third-party interface across several Shell assets in Nigeria and Kazakhstan

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Naira firms further against dollar on parallel market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tony Chukwunyem The naira again ap p re c i a t e d against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, gaining N2 to close at N458/$1 compared to N460 per dollar on Monday, New Telegraph’s findings show.   The local currency had gained N5 to close at N460 per dollar on the parallel […]
Business

NSE records marginal decline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears continue to tighten their grip on the local bourse following sell-off. However, the market breath closed flat with nine gainers and nine losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 95.01 basis points or 0.004 per cent […]
Business

FG rebuffs attempt to alter FTZs’ draft report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abuja The Federal Government may have rebuffed lobbying by groups working to influence stepping down of the recommendations by the Technical Committe on Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the country.   A source at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment told this newspaper that some stakeholders who feel the recommendations contained in FTZs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica