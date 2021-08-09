Shell appoints MD for subsidiary

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has appointed Mrs Elohor Aiboni as the managing director of its Nigeria deepwater business, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO).

She succeeded Bayo Ojulari who retired on July 31, after five years as SNEPCo’s MD, having served the Shell group for over 30 years.

Aiboni obtained a masters degree in integrated environmental management from the University of Bath, UK and a bachelor degree in chemical engineering from the University of Benin, Nigeria.

With the appointment, Aiboni joined over 300 women in senior leadership positions in the Shell Group, representing more than 31 per cent of the company’s executive positions.

The company’s Media Relations Manager, Mr Bamidele Odugbesan, said in a statement that Aiboni was the first female to lead the Shell exploration company in the over six decades of its operations in Nigeria.

She was the Bonga’s asset manager responsible for overseeing end-to-end production delivery for Nigeria’s pioneer deep-water Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, Bonga, which had produced over 900 million barrels of oil since the beginning of its operations in 2005.

She was at a time the Business Adviser to the Executive Vice President for Shell sub- Saharan Africa and had also managed third-party interface across several Shell assets in Nigeria and Kazakhstan

