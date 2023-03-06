Shell blames oil theft for explosion in Rivers communities

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has blamed oil theft for the explosion at the Rumuekpe section of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rivers State. Spokesman Michael Adande in a statement yesterday also revealed that a joint investigation by representatives of regulators, host communities, operators and state Ministry of Environment on Saturday found a breach on the TNP. He further commiserated with the families of the victims of the disaster. He said, “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) confirms with great sadness that the fire incident, which occurred on Friday, March 3, 2023, on the Rumuekpe – Nkpoku Trunk Line in Rivers State, resulted in the unfortunate loss of lives. “Government security agencies are still investigating to know the exact number of lives lost in the incident. This is indeed a deeply regrettable incident and we commiserate with the families that have been impacted.

