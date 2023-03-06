News

Shell blames oil theft for explosion in Rivers communities

2023-03-06

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has blamed oil theft for the explosion at the Rumuekpe section of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rivers State. Spokesman Michael Adande in a statement yesterday also revealed that a joint investigation by representatives of regulators, host communities, operators and state Ministry of Environment on Saturday found a breach on the TNP. He further commiserated with the families of the victims of the disaster. He said, “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) confirms with great sadness that the fire incident, which occurred on Friday, March 3, 2023, on the Rumuekpe – Nkpoku Trunk Line in Rivers State, resulted in the unfortunate loss of lives. “Government security agencies are still investigating to know the exact number of lives lost in the incident. This is indeed a deeply regrettable incident and we commiserate with the families that have been impacted.

Presidency: Buhari’s passionate about Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari is passionate about the unity of Nigeria as well as tackling the myriads of security challenges in the country. Shehu stated this in Abuja during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, noting that Nigerians […]
Composition of Campaign Council: APC stalwarts worry over Tinubu’s decisions since winning party’s candidacy

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

We’re together as members of APC, nothing like lack of consultations – Keyamo There appears to be some subdued anger within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over some actions of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since he picked the ticket of the party in June. Specifically, […]
ASUU UNIBEN accuses FG of abdicating responsibility in quality education

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Lecturers at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused the Federal Government of attempting to abdicate its constitutional role to Nigerians of providing quality and affordable education to Nigerians with the way it is handling the industrial crisis between it and university lecturers by […]

