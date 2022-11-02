News

Shell commits $1m to support flood victims in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Success Nwogu

Shell has said that it has committed $1million, exclusive of its joint venture partners in Nigeria, to support the government’s efforts to provide relief to people impacted by the current flood disaster.

Media Relations Manager, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Abimbola Essien-Nelson, in a statement on Wednesday, also said that Shell’s donation will be used to procure and distribute food and non-food relief materials, as well as medical supplies, to impacted communities hosting Shell operations in the affected states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo.

She said: “Similar to our response in the 2012 flood disaster, staff of Shell companies in Nigeria are also contributing towards a voluntary fund for the purchase of additional relief materials for impacted people.”

Country Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria, and Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Mr Osagie Okunbor, lamented the hardship inflicted on the victims by the flood.

He said: “We are deeply concerned that the flood waters have further hampered socio-economic activities in the region, exacerbating known vulnerabilities, with women and children most affected. We hope our assistance can help them cope with the impact of this tragedy.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

8m benefit from Conditional Cash Transfer, says Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that about 8 million poor Nigerians from 1.6 million households have benefitted from the government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Programme. Buhari made this disclosure yesterday in his virtual comments at the opening ceremony of the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. The Governor of […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian leaders indifferent as country burns, says Utomi

Posted on Author Geoffrey Ekenna and Oluwatosin Omoniyi

A Political Economist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that Nigeria risked a revolution if the attitude of the current political class did not change.   Utomi, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph in an exclusive interview in Lagos stated that it was unimaginable that while millions of Nigerians […]
News

Germany, Nigeria sign €86.5m bilateral agreement

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The government of Germany has signed an undertaking with the government of Nigeria for an €86.5 million bilateral technical and financial cooperation for the next two years. The financial provision is in five core areas of Sustainable, Economic Development, Training and Employment; Climate and Energy; Trans- formation of Agric-Food Systems; Health, Social Protection and Population […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica