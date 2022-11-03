Shell commits $1m to support N’Delta flood victims

Shell has said that it has committed $1million, exclusive of its joint venture partners in Nigeria, to support the government’s efforts to provide relief to people impacted by the current flood disaster. Media Relations Manager, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Abimbola Essien-Nelson, in a statement yesterday also said that Shell’s donation will be used to procure and distribute food and non-food relief materials, as well as medical supplies, to impacted communities hosting Shell operations in the affected states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo. She said: “Similar to our response in the 2012 flood disaster, staff of Shell companies in Nigeria are also contributing towards a voluntary fund for the purchase of additional relief materials for impacted people.”

