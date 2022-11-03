Shell commits $1m to support N’Delta flood victims

Shell has said that it has committed $1million, exclusive of its joint venture partners in Nigeria, to support the government’s efforts to provide relief to people impacted by the current flood disaster. Media Relations Manager, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Abimbola Essien-Nelson, in a statement yesterday also said that Shell’s donation will be used to procure and distribute food and non-food relief materials, as well as medical supplies, to impacted communities hosting Shell operations in the affected states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo. She said: “Similar to our response in the 2012 flood disaster, staff of Shell companies in Nigeria are also contributing towards a voluntary fund for the purchase of additional relief materials for impacted people.”
Related Articles
SAVING THE SOUL OF THE NIGER DELTA REGION By Etop Udobong, Essien Udim
Youth Restiveness in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, one among the plethora of effects of environmental injustice, is as a result of agitations against deprivation, negligence, marginalization, and feelings of dissatisfaction. This, however, has brought about the emergence of militias that has, over the years, posed worst threat to the environment and the country’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NABTEB advocates need to embrace technical, vocational education for national development
…As 58,307 candidates pass May/June Examination The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) yesterday advocated the need for Nigerians to embrace Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET) for national development. The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, made this call in a press briefing to announce the release of the 2021 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Land dispute: Court sacks Enugu’s panel of inquiry on Ugwuaji, Ogui Nike
An Enugu State High Court yesterday halted the sitting of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry into land dispute in Ugwuaji community, Enugu South Local Government Area. Justice Cyprian Aja ordered the suspension of the panel’s sitting while ruling on a motion ex-parte in Suit No. E/464M/2020 brought by the applicants, Paul Anike and Chinenye Maduekwe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)