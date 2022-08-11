Shell companies pay $1.886bn royalty, taxes to Nigeria

Shell companies in Nigeria paid $1.886 billion on royalty and taxes to the Nigerian government in 2020 and 2021. A 2021 briefing note from the company showed that Shell paid $986 million in corporate taxes and royalties to the Nigerian Government in 2021. While Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) remitted $424 million out of the $1.886 billion Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) paid $562 million. Shell companies in Nigeria, according to the briefing had remitted $900 million remitted in 2020as royalties and taxes.

It was also learnt that the SPDC JV, SNEPCo and Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) spent $33.82 million in direct social investment compared with $49.4 million in 2020. The companies attributed the decline to significant contributions made to COVID- 19-specific programmes supporting communities impacted by the onset of the pandemic in 2020. According to the briefing note, the SPDC JV, in compliance with statutory requirements, paid $38.7 million in 2021 to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) while SNEPCo and its co-ventures paid $23 million to the NDDC.

Shell also spent over $1.6 billion on contracts to indigenous firms in the country during the same period, according to the report. It added that Shell companies in Nigeria also directly employed 2,500 people, of whom 97 per cent were Nigerians, while more than 8,500 contractors were supporting operations

