News

Shell companies pay $1.886bn royalty, taxes to Nigeria

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Shell companies in Nigeria paid $1.886 billion on royalty and taxes to the Nigerian government in 2020 and 2021. A 2021 briefing note from the company showed that Shell paid $986 million in corporate taxes and royalties to the Nigerian Government in 2021. While Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) remitted $424 million out of the $1.886 billion Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) paid $562 million. Shell companies in Nigeria, according to the briefing had remitted $900 million remitted in 2020as royalties and taxes.

It was also learnt that the SPDC JV, SNEPCo and Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) spent $33.82 million in direct social investment compared with $49.4 million in 2020. The companies attributed the decline to significant contributions made to COVID- 19-specific programmes supporting communities impacted by the onset of the pandemic in 2020. According to the briefing note, the SPDC JV, in compliance with statutory requirements, paid $38.7 million in 2021 to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) while SNEPCo and its co-ventures paid $23 million to the NDDC.

Shell also spent over $1.6 billion on contracts to indigenous firms in the country during the same period, according to the report. It added that Shell companies in Nigeria also directly employed 2,500 people, of whom 97 per cent were Nigerians, while more than 8,500 contractors were supporting operations

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Kano rallies behind Akpabio

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Prominent Northern politicians, academicians and opinion leaders stormed Kano yesterday to drum up support for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, ahead of the 2023 general elections.   Although the group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) that hosted the event, tried to convince the audience that the event was not about […]
News Top Stories

SMBLF insists on only credible Southern aspirants

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenag oa

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) holds its primary elections to select its presidential flag bearer this weekend, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum has urged delegates to cast their votes for only credible aspirants from the South.     SMBLF warned that the unity and peace of Nigeria could be jeopardized if the […]
News

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in US election protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city. Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, who was arrested on Monday for destruction of property and possession of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica