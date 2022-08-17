News

Shell confirms oil spill discharge into Ogoni

Posted on

Oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), has confirmed the discharge of five barrels of crude oil from its Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) into Bodo Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, citing operational failure.

 

Our Reporters

