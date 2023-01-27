Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses

Shell is reportedly considering exiting its home energy retail businesses in Britain, the Netherlands and Germany in the wake of “tough market conditions”. Shell yesterday said it had launched a strategic review of the three businesses, which is likely to take a few months, but that no decision had been taken yet on their future. The multinational has invested nearly $1.5 billion in cash and credit into its British energy retail business in 2022 to help it weather huge volatility in power prices that caused the collapse of several rival UK utilities. Shell Energy Retail, its UK business, has 1.4 million customers, while its German business has 110,000 and the Dutch business 15,000. Shell said its wholesale and business-to-business (B2B) energy supply businesses were not part of the strategic review, and neither were its home energy supply businesses in the United States and Australia.

