News

Shell disowns staff’s alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has dismissed a report alleging that its staff were involved in crude oil pipeline vandalism for a gain, describing the report as lacking substance and without proof.

“SPDC does not have any formal report of named SPDC staff members or contractors involved in pipeline vandalism or crude oil theft,” SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, said in a statement yesterday.

“SPDC, like other Shell companies globally, investigates all credible reports it receives of misconduct or unethical behaviour and takes robust action where evidence exists.” According to Odugbesan, the company has multiple ways the public can report allegations of wrongdoing by anyone working for SPDC, including a telephone helpline available round the clock and a dedicated email address.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death

Posted on Author Reporter

  The mayor of New York’s third largest city on Thursday suspended seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude last March. Prude, a 41-year-old Black man known to his Chicago-based family as “Rell,” died March 30 when his family took him off life support, seven days after officers who encountered him […]
News

WHO DG contracts COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the status in a series of tweet on his verified handle @Dr.Tedros. According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self […]
News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.   He, however, stated that the experiment would last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: