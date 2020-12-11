Shell disowns staff’s alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has dismissed a report alleging that its staff were involved in crude oil pipeline vandalism for a gain, describing the report as lacking substance and without proof.

“SPDC does not have any formal report of named SPDC staff members or contractors involved in pipeline vandalism or crude oil theft,” SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, said in a statement yesterday.

“SPDC, like other Shell companies globally, investigates all credible reports it receives of misconduct or unethical behaviour and takes robust action where evidence exists.” According to Odugbesan, the company has multiple ways the public can report allegations of wrongdoing by anyone working for SPDC, including a telephone helpline available round the clock and a dedicated email address.

