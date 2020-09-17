Shell grows oil production to 514,000 bpd

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) yesterday said it has grown its oil output to an average of 514,000 barrels per day (bpd) and developed additional capacity to produce more. The production data was disclosed by the Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor during the oil firm’s 2020 briefing notes on its web portal. According to the publication, SPDC achieved the feat in 2019, when its production rose more than 10 per cent to 514,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) due to enhanced exploration and production activities. On gas production, the SPDC stated that it feeds both domestic and export markets through the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) plant, adding that it also supplied approximately 50 per cent of the NLNG plant capacity.

New Telegraph, however, learnt that the company’s gas feed to the NLNG facility in Bonny Island is largely from the Gbaran-Ubie and Soku plants in Bayelsa and Rivers States. The gas production, according to the publication from Soku facility, has increased from 100 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) in 2018 to 350MMScf/d in 2019, even as SPDC indicated that the improved oil output was due to addition of 106 producing wells in its oil blocks in the Niger Delta.

The oil firm stated that within the period under review, the Trans Ramos Pipeline, which conveyed crude to its Focados Oil Export Terminal, was reopened. The oil company further said that the Gbaran- Ubie gas plant in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, achieved peak production with 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, adding that it had the larg-est oil production asset in the country and operated a leased area of 31,000 square kilometres from which it produced while working to increase capability by investing in exploration and production activities.

“The SPDC JV’s assets include 340 producing oil wells consisting 97 land, 181 west and 62 central assets, 56 producing gas wells (10 land, three west and 43 central assets), with a network of approximately 4,000 kilometres of oil and gas pipelines and flow lines.

