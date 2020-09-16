Business

Shell grows oil production to 514,000 bpd

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on Wednesday said it has grown its oil output to an average of 514,000 barrels per day (bpd) and developed additional capacity to produce more.
Osagie Okunbor, Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, disclosed the production data in the oil firm’s 2020 briefing notes available on its web portal.
According to the publication, SPDC achieved the feat in 2019 when its production rose more than 10 per cent to 514,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) due to enhanced exploration and production activities.
On gas production, the SPDC stated it feeds the domestic market and to the export market through the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) plant adding that it supplied approximately 50 per cent of the NLNG plant capacity.
The company’s gas feed to the NLNG facility in Bonny Island in River comes largely from the Gbaran-Ubie and Soku plants in Bayelsa and Rivers states.
The gas production according to the publication from Soku facility increased from 100 Million standard cubit feet per day (MMscf/d) in 2018 to 350MMScf/d in 2019.
The SPDC indicated that the improved oil output was due to addition of 106 producing wells within its oil blocks in the Niger Delta.
The oil firm stated that within the period under review, the Trans Ramos Pipeline which conveyed crude to its Focados oil export terminal was re-opened.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Fitch: CRR debits, others’ll hit banks’ earnings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) policy and other such measures introduced by the apex bank will negatively impact lenders’ earnings, Bloomberg reported Fitch Ratings as saying yesterday. According to the rating agency, Nigeria stands out for punishing its banks at a time when most other countries are giving lenders extra […]
Business

Why retail investors should leverage market data

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Investors should be encouraged to return to equities’ market with adequate understanding of market data for investment decisions. CHRIS UGWU writes Most retailed investors are impeded by a number of factors from investing in equities’ market. One of the factors is relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, […]
Business

Mining to contribute 5% to nation’s GDP by 2025

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the country’s renewed interest in mining sector, the Federal Government has disclosed that the country’s mining sector is now targeting a five per cent contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by year 2025. Apparently, this is a leap from its 2016 position where it stated that it had re-positioned the mining sector to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: