Shell grows oil production to 514,000 bpd

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) on Wednesday said it has grown its oil output to an average of 514,000 barrels per day (bpd) and developed additional capacity to produce more.

Osagie Okunbor, Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, disclosed the production data in the oil firm’s 2020 briefing notes available on its web portal.

According to the publication, SPDC achieved the feat in 2019 when its production rose more than 10 per cent to 514,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) due to enhanced exploration and production activities.

On gas production, the SPDC stated it feeds the domestic market and to the export market through the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) plant adding that it supplied approximately 50 per cent of the NLNG plant capacity.

The company’s gas feed to the NLNG facility in Bonny Island in River comes largely from the Gbaran-Ubie and Soku plants in Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The gas production according to the publication from Soku facility increased from 100 Million standard cubit feet per day (MMscf/d) in 2018 to 350MMScf/d in 2019.

The SPDC indicated that the improved oil output was due to addition of 106 producing wells within its oil blocks in the Niger Delta.

The oil firm stated that within the period under review, the Trans Ramos Pipeline which conveyed crude to its Focados oil export terminal was re-opened.

