Shell: JV’s disbursement to host communities hits $252m

COLLABORATION

Rivers, Shell inaugurate cluster development board for ASSA North gas project

“Since 2006, SPDC JV has disbursed a total of $252 million to communities through global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” Shell Petroluem Development Company (SPDC) declared at the weekend.

The multinational oil firm, which declared this in a statement, added that it together with the Rivers State government inaugurated the Egi/Igburu Cluster Development Board (CDB) for pipeline communities to SPDC’s Assa North Gas project, which has a capacity for 300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and the potential to be one of the largest domestic gas projects in Nigeria when completed.

“The Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barrister Elloka Tasie-Amadi, at the ceremony, urged the Comrade Orikoha Ekwuemeled newly elected officials of the CDB to use the opportunity of leadership to make positive impacts that will improve living standards in their communities,” the statement read.

“The state government is always available to support you. Always speak with your people, including the Community Trust Committees (which were also newly inaugurated). Adequate communication will ensure the buy-in of all your stakeholders,” he was quoted to have said. He decried those who see leadership as opportunity for self-seeking gains.

“Leadership is more of sacrifice; not an opportunity for personal benefit,” the commissioner said. Also, at the inauguration, General Manager, External Relations, SPDC, Mr. Igo Weli, said: “The MoU that you signed today sets the framework for long-term partnership between SPDC JV and the Egi/Igburu Cluster.

“The MoU runs on the principle of community-led development. Today, SPDC JV commits to providing funding to help you realise your community development aspirations.”

Represented at the ceremony by SPDC External Relations Manager for Projects and Opportunities, Dr. Banji Adekoya, he asked the CDB to “be prudent and implement projects and programmes that will deliver maximum benefits to the Egi/Igburu communities.

Note that government, SPDC JV and the communities that you represent will hold you accountable for the judicious partutilisation of the development funds. “With the inauguration, SPDC reiterates the company’s commitment to the Assa North Gas Project and to making it an exemplary one, particularly in Nigeria’s quest for energy sufficiency, for power generation and industrialization.”

On its part, the new CDB committed to use SPDC’s award-winning GMoU agreement, which is a community-led sustainable development and interface management model that puts the communities in the driving seat in setting development priorities and implementation of programmes and projects to meet their needs.

The MOU is a proven winning approach introduced in 2006, adopted across SPDC’s operational areas and provides a secure five-year funding for communities to implement development projects of their choice.

With the inauguration of the Egi/Igburu CDB, SPDC now has 40 active GMoUs in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers States. Since 2006, SPDC JV has disbursed a total of $252 million to communities through these GMoUs.

The Assa North/Ohaji South gas project is a joint venture project involving the SPDC, the NNPC, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company, and will result in a new SPDC gas processing plant.

The development will help the federal government deliver on its ambition to provide enough gas for domestic consumption, power generation and gas-based ammonia and urea fertilizers for farmers.

Like this: Like Loading...