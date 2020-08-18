Shell kicks as court orders OML 11 stake’s sale

GROUNDS The SPDC alleged that its application to join the Minister of Petroleum Resources to the suit as a necessary party for a just determination of the

issues was denied by the judge

A Rivers State High Court has affirmed the enforcement of the sale of interests in Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Joint Venture, JV, assets in Kidney Island and specified interests in Oil Mining Lease 11 to the Rivers State Government.

The SPDC, which confirmed this in a statement, maintained that it had swiftly filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution against the judgment issued by the Rivers State Highest Court on August 13, 2020, on oil asset, OML 11. In the underlying judgement (Chief Agbara and Others v. SPDC, ), which is being enforced by the sale, the claimants themselves accepted in the High Court in England that the claim was “miscalculated” and “materially overstated.” Prior to the instant case, the Rivers State Government had filed a similar case at the Federal High Court Abuja asking it to direct the Minister of Petroleum Resources to recognise the same purported interest acquired through auction sale.

The government withdrew the Abuja case in July 2020 and refiled the new case at the Rivers State High Court without joining the Minister of Petroleum Resources. The company said that its application to join the Minister of Petroleum Resources to the suit as a necessary party for a just determination of the issues was denied by the judge. Under the Nigerian Petroleum Act, any acquisition or assignment of interests in a licence or lease must have the consent of the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

The root case, Chief Agbara and Others v. SPDC, which led to the purported sale of interests SPDC JV’s assets, is still the subject of ongoing proceedings in several courts, including the supreme court, and it remains the position of SPDC that no payment is due and any purported sale or enforcement of payment is premature and prejudicial to ongoing proceedings.

The auction sale is also being challenged on appeal by SPDC. The case had its origin in a spill caused by third parties during the Nigerian civil war, a challenging period which resulted in significant damage to oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta region. While SPDC did not accept responsibility for the spill, the affected sites in Ejama Ebubu community were fully remediated, and this was certified by the government regulator.

The claim for N17billion as damages was first brought by the Ejama Ebubu community against SPDC in 2001 in the Federal High Court of Nigeria. In 2010, the court gave judgment against SPDC and awarded the claim without SPDC being given reasonable opportunity to defend the facts of the case.

Indeed, this case has focused too long on procedural issues and not on its merits – we have always been clear that we are ready to defend this case based on the available facts.

SPDC appealed the 2010 judgment and obtained an order to stay the execution of the judgment upon the provision of a bank guarantee issued by First Bank of Nigeria Limited in favour of the claimants.

Despite this matter being the subject of ongoing proceedings in the Nigerian courts, the claimants went ahead to seek to enforce the judgment in both Nigeria and England.

The English court last year rejected the claimants’ attempt to enforce the Nigerian court judgment in the UK, referring to a ‘breach of natural justice’ in the proceedings against Shell in Nigeria. The English court also found that the claimants had “materially over-stated” the value of the judgment which the claimants admitted was N34.716billion.

The court, therefore, ruled that it would not be just and convenient for a Nigerian judgment to be enforced in the UK which the claimants acknowledge is “miscalculated.” On Monday, March 2, 2020, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja issued an order attaching the sum of N182billion in First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s statutory account with the Central Bank of Nigeria in favour of Ejama Ebubu community in Rivers State

