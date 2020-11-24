Business

Shell may permanently shut Louisiana refinery next week

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Royal Dutch Shell PLC may begin the permanent shutdown of its 211,146 barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, refinery early next week, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
Shell announced on November 5 the refinery, located 57 miles (92 km) west of New Orleans, was to close after the company failed to find a buyer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.
A Shell spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.
The Convent refinery is first U.S. Gulf Coast refinery to permanently close because of the pandemic-related decline in demand for refined products. Eight other North American plants have been idled or targeted for shutdowns.
The coronavirus pandemic cut fuel demand by up to 30% earlier this year, and even as economies recover the outbreak will likely reduce global demand by 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) over the next five years, analysts have said.
Three U.S. oil refineries have shut already this year because of weak demand for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline amid a slowing economy.
In August, Calcasieu Refining idled its 135,500-bpd Lake Charles, Louisiana, facility, citing weak margins from falling demand. Marathon Petroleum Corp has said it will not restart production at its refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, New Mexico.
Shell this month halved its crude processing capacity at its 500,000 bpd Pulau Bukom plant in Singapore. Plants in the U.S. and Europe are considering converting some facilities to produce biofuels.
U.S. refineries in August ran at 78.8% of their 18.6 million barrels per day (bpd) capacity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, down from 83.1% in March.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Inactive mobile lines decline to 89m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators in the country gained more revenue from their issued lines in June as the number of inactive users reduced from 94.6 million in May to 89 million. This means that about five million lines that had been inactive were used in the month. A mobile line is said to be inhelp active […]
Business

Nigeria slashes LNG Train 7 investment by $2bn

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

RALLY NCDMB   workshop held via zoom drew over 117 participants, including justices of the Supreme Court, Appeal Court, National Industrial Court, Federal High Court and external solicitors   The pragmatic implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act has saved Nigeria the sum of $2 billion in the engineering procurement […]
Business

NCC: Emergency Communications Centres now in 18 states, FCT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it had built functional Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) in 19 states of the federation. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this during the commissioning of the latest ECC in Imo State, reiterated the Commission’s determination to operationalise the centre in all the 36 states and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: