Shell opposes court jurisdiction in N700bn oil spill damages suit

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has challengedthejurisdictionof aFederal High Court in Yenagoa to hear a N700 billion oil spill compensation suit filed by members of Aghoro I Community in Bayelsa State. They were seeking redress for the damages caused by the oil spill and were claiming that the N33.49 million offered by SPDC was a far cry from the N700 billion claim based on impacted area damage assessment.

Listed as defendants in the suit are Shell Petroleum Development Company, Shell International Exploration and Production BV, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. The people of the community in Ekeremor Local Government Area in Bayelsa State had dragged SPDC to Federal High Court Yenagoa over a May 17, 2018 oil leak from the oil firm’s Trans Ramos Pipeline. However, when thesuit cameup for hearing, counsel to SPDC, Mr Michael Amadi explained to the courtthattheoil firmwaschallenging its jurisdiction to hear the case and appeal at the Court of Appeal.

