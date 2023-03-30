News

Shell pays FG $4.5bn as production entitlement, taxes, royalties, fees in 2022

Shell has paid $4,521,134,915 to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the fiscal year ended, 2022, according to a current Shell report on Sustainability, Climate & Energy Transition, Lobbying and Payments to Governments.

The report, seen by New Telegraph yester- day stated the amount comprised payment as production entitlement, taxes, royalties, and fees in 2022.

The report explained that Shell through its local companies in the country, Shell Petroleum Development Company SPDC and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company SNEPCO paid $3,035,996 as production entitlement, taxes of $ 711, 850,070; royalties of $691, 648,502 – and fees of $81,639,634.

These totalled $ 4,521,134,915. The payment also showed that money realised through Production Sharing Contract (PSC) — (OPL212/ OML118, OPL219/ OML135), as production entitlement to the government was $539,313,819, taxes -278,348,859; royalties – $480,566,486 and fees – $20,737,019, totalling $1,318,966,183.

In addition, production entitlement from the company’s West Asset amounted to $ 1,783,447,897. According to the report, only tax was paid in respect of PSC 1993 (OML133) which amounted to$194,604,155.

